Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Paid Subscription Service Reportedly Rolling Out in Beta for Business Users

WhatsApp Paid Subscription Service Reportedly Rolling Out in Beta for Business Users

The premium subscription reportedly gives users a customisable contact link to their WhatsApp, which can be changed once every three months.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI |  Updated: 10 October 2022 10:45 IST
WhatsApp Paid Subscription Service Reportedly Rolling Out in Beta for Business Users

Paid version of the app will allow up to 10 devices simultaneously connected to the same account

Highlights
  • WhatsApp paid users can make a video call with up to 32 participants
  • Telegram allow users to share a direct contact link with others
  • Pricing of the new WhatsApp premium subscription service is not yet known

Instant messaging and calling service WhatsApp premium subscription service has not officially launched yet; however, it is now available for beta users.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, this means that only the WhatsApp beta programme members can access the Premium menu, where all the extra features reside.

As per the report, the premium subscription will be tailored towards businesses, which means that most of the paid features aren't going to be particularly useful for the average user.

Reportedly, the premium account gives users a customisable contact link to their WhatsApp, which can be changed once every three months.

It is supposed to be an easier way for customers to find a certain business instead of typing in a phone number. Telegram has a similar feature where users can share a direct contact link with others.

The paid version of the app will also allow up to 10 devices simultaneously connected to the same account. This way, employees can connect and manage the business account. Lastly, users can make a video call with up to 32 participants.

Since the functionality is still in beta, WhatsApp hasn't come forward with an official statement or announcement, so the pricing or the launch date of the new subscription service is not yet known.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that WhatsApp is rolling out a Call Links feature that will allow users to create a link and share it with friends and family via the app. They can click the link and join a call in just one tap — similar to links for Google Meet or Microsoft Teams calls across platforms. Meanwhile, the company also announced that it has started testing group video calls for up to 32 participants. Details of the feature will be shared soon.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp premium
House of the Dragon Episode 9 Trailer: King Viserys’ Demise Sees Otto Hightower Springing at the Opportunity
Instagram, Twitter Said to Have Restricted Kanye West's Accounts Over Anti-Semitic Posts

Related Stories

WhatsApp Paid Subscription Service Reportedly Rolling Out in Beta for Business Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Music Subscription for Students Becomes Costlier in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.