WhatsApp is developing a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature for its Android app which aims to make it easier to catch up with unread messages. As per claims by a feature tracker, it is currently testing the Quick Recap feature, enabling users to select a specific number of chats and get a summary of the most relevant unread messages in each one of them, presented in a detailed manner.

Quick Recap Feature in WhatsApp for Android

In a report, WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo claimed that the feature is being developed for release in a future version of the Meta Platforms' messaging client for the Android platform. It was discovered on WhatsApp for Android beta app version 2.25.21.12. Following its rollout, WhatsApp users may be able to generate detailed summaries of multiple chats for catching up to unread messages easily.

Quick Recap feature on WhatsApp for Android

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the above screenshot, a new Quick Recap option will be added in the three-dot menu at the top-right corner of the screen. It is sandwiched between the Select all and Lock chats options. The feature reportedly enables users to select up to five conversations for a quick recap, providing a detailed summary of the unread messages in each one.

The feature tracker claims it eliminates the need of going through each unread message in long threads. Quick Recap on WhatsApp reportedly leverages Private Processing — a computing infrastructure which is built on top of Meta's Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). As per Meta, this prevents any first or third-party system from accessing the user data while it is being processed.

The same reportedly applies to Quick Recap. However, it is said that conversation windows where Advanced Chat Privacy is enabled cannot be included in the upcoming feature. The feature tracker claims it is completely optional and is disabled by default. Once rolled out, users can enable it by navigating to the app settings.

As per WABetaInfo, the Quick Recap feature on WhatsApp is still under development and is not available even to beta testers registered via the Google Play Beta programme. There is no information about its possible release timeline.