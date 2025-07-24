Technology News
English Edition
  WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Real Time Voice Chats With Meta AI

WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Real-Time Voice Chats With Meta AI

The WhatsApp for Android feature is said to let users continue voice chat with Meta AI in the background.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 17:22 IST
WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Real-Time Voice Chats With Meta AI

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is said to let users end the voice chat session with Meta AI in various ways

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is said to let users start voice chat directly from the Call tab
  • Users can also choose to turn on voice mode while chatting with Meta AI
  • Meta AI is said to show suggested topics while in the voice chat mode
WhatsApp is said to be testing a new feature for Android users that will allow them to have real-time voice conversations with Meta AI. As per a feature tracker, the new artificial intelligence (AI) feature is now rolling out to select beta testers, and allows users to either directly initiate voice chat or switch to it while within the chatbot's interface. The real-time voice chat feature is said to also come with continuity capability, and users can talk to the AI while WhatsApp runs in the background.

WhatsApp Might Soon Offer Real-Time Voice Chats With Meta AI

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform has begun testing Meta AI's voice chat mode with some beta testers. The new feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.21.21 update. This feature was first mentioned in a March report, when the Meta-owned company was still working on it.

meta ai voice wabetainfo Meta AI voice chat

Meta AI voice chat interface
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Based on screenshots shared by the feature tracker, it appears that the voice mode feature comes with a lot of flexibility and personalisation options. Users can start two-way voice conversations with Meta AI by entering the chat interface and tapping on the waveform icon. Alternatively, they can also go to Settings and navigate to Voice Preferences to automatically enter voice mode when opening the chat interface. This option is disabled by default, and is only applicable for the chat tab.

On the other hand, when a user is on the Call tab, the Meta AI icon is said to automatically change to the waveform icon, and users will initiate a voice conversation with the chatbot by default. This was likely done to synchronise it with the Call tab's functionality.

When in the voice chat mode, users will also see new suggested topics at the centre of the chat interface. This is added to help users get started with a conversation. The voice mode is also accompanied with a collapse icon located on the top left side. Just like collapsing WhatsApp calls with another user, this takes the voice chat to the background, allowing users to open another app while continuing the conversation.

WhatsApp is said to be offering multiple ways to end the voice conversation as well. They can either tap the X button located at the bottom or navigate outside of the chat interface. Alternatively, they can also begin typing a message in the text field to switch to text-mode. In case users are unsure whether the call is still ongoing, they can always check via the call's notification alert and Android's microphone alert indicator.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Beats US Appeal Claiming It Shortchanged Customers on iCloud Storage
Sony Acquires 2.5 Percent Stake in Elden Ring Publisher Bandai Namco

WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Real-Time Voice Chats With Meta AI
