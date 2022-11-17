Technology News
  WhatsApp Polls Feature Rolls Out to Users on Android, iOS: How to Use It

WhatsApp Polls Feature Rolls Out to Users on Android, iOS: How to Use It

WhatsApp began rolling out the Polls feature alongside the much-awaited Communities feature.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 17 November 2022 16:56 IST
WhatsApp Polls Feature Rolls Out to Users on Android, iOS: How to Use It

Users can select more than one option to vote on in a WhatsApp poll

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Polls let users create polls within the group
  • The feature will be protected by end-to-end encryption
  • WhatsApp announced Polls earlier this month

WhatsApp Polls, the latest feature from the Meta-owned firm for group conversations, are rolling out to users on both Android and iOS users. The messaging app had recently rolled out Polls alongside 'Communities', a feature that allows users to have separate groups under one umbrella to organise group conversations. In addition to that, WhatsApp had also rolled out one-tap video calling for up to 32 people and doubled the participant limit for groups. Like the other features on the app, WhatsApp Polls will also be protected by end-to-end encryption, which means that the company cannot see the contents of the polls shared in groups.

The new polls feature is now live for users on both Android and iOS. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the feature was accessible on Android and iOS. The feature lets users create polls within the group with the ability to vote. Facebook Messenger and Telegram currently allow users to add group polls. WhatsApp's poll feature will be protected by end-to-end encryption.

Users on the latest version of WhatsApp can access Polls by opening any chat. If you are on iOS, you can press the + sign next to the chat box and tap on Poll. Meanwhile while Android users should tap on the paperclip icon near the chat box, then tap on Poll. These polls can be added to individual chats and group chats. You can then type a question or topic and provide options for others to vote on.

Once you have picked a choice, you can deselect and pick a different one. Users can also select more than one option to vote on in a poll, to indicate more than one preference.

Meanwhile, a range of new updates and features have been introduced to the Meta-owned instant messaging service. As mentioned earlier, the Communities feature allows users to have separate groups under one "Community" to organise group conversations. The Communities update will include new tools for admins, including announcement messages that are sent to everyone and control over which groups can be included.

The messaging platform has also increased support for group video calls to up to 32 participants.

Meta is currently witnessing a slew of resignations with WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose and Meta's public policy director in India Rajiv Aggarwal resigning earlier this week. The resignations followed the exit of Meta's India head Ajit Mohan, who quit this month after four years in the job to join rival Snap.

The American tech giant is also in the middle of massive layoffs announced last week, cutting more than 11,000 jobs or 13 percent of its workforce, as the Facebook parent doubles down on its metaverse bet amid a crumbling advertising market and decades-high inflation.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Polls
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
