Nothing Phone 3 Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras; Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Nothing Phone 3 is tipped to ship with Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 June 2025 10:07 IST
The upcoming Nothing flagship will sport a new Glyph Matrix instead of a Glyph Interface

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3 is tipped to get 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED screen
  • The handset may come with triple 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • It could pack a 5,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability
Nothing Phone 3 is scheduled to debut on July 1 in India and global markets. Detailed specifications of the upcoming handset have now surfaced on a social media platform ahead of its launch. As per a tipster, the Nothing Phone 3 will be equipped with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen. It may feature a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel lenses. The handset is said to offer up to 100W wired fast charging and could pack a 5,150mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications Leak

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @gadget_bits shared detailed specifications of the Nothing Phone 3. It is said to sport a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. For optics, the handset may get a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.

It is also tipped to get a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It could ship with Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15.

The tipster also suggests that the Nothing Phone 3 is likely to pack a 5,150mAh battery, which could support wired fast charging at 100W, along with wireless and reverse wireless charging capabilities. Further, the handset is tipped to come with NFC and e-SIM capabilities.

Notably, the UK-based company had already confirmed Phone 3's SoC details. The phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset that is said to offer a 36 percent improvement in CPU performance compared to the Nothing Phone 2. It will also deliver 88 percent and 60 percent improvements in GPU and the NPU performance, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nothing will also offer longer software support for its upcoming flagship handset. As per Nothing India President Akis Evangelidis, the Nothing Phone 3 may be supported with up to five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches, as opposed to the three years of OS and four years of security support on the preceding model.

Shaurya Tomer
