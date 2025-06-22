Asus V470VA All-in-One PC Review: A Stylish All-in-One PC For Everyday Work

Asus is one of the few players that have continuously tried to bring about change in the PC industry. With the All-in-One PC or AiO lineup, the company is trying to eye the home or office space. The brand has been consistently launching AiO in the market for a while now, which comes loaded with a set of premium features and decent performance. Banking on this success, the company recently introduced the ASUS V400 series of AiO PCs to the market. I was fortunate enough to use the ASUS V470VA model for a while now to understand if it still makes sense to buy an AiO at a time when sleek and premium laptops are taking over homes. So, here's what you need to know.

Asus V470VA All-in-One PC Design: Sturdy and Colourful

Dimension - 210 x 447 x 613mm

Weight - 9.0kg

Colours - White

The Asus V470VA surely looks modern and minimal. The moment you take the device out of the packaging, you will notice its elegant appearance. And setting it up is also not a hassle. You just need to screw the base plate to the AiO, although, due to its size, you might need some extra hands. Once done, plug in the adapter, place it on a table, attach the bundled wireless keyboard and mouse, and voilà, you're good to go.

The Asus V470VA is available in White colour option.

That said, the chassis feels premium compared to its predecessors. The AiO is also sleeker compared to the previous models, which makes it look more modern. The AiO features rounded corners and a sleek profile, making it easy to place comfortably in a home office or even in your living room.

The hinge also appears sturdy, and you can tilt the screen as you prefer, which is a welcome feature. Interestingly, this AiO also comes with an IR-based retractable webcam, which is neatly tucked inside the chassis. This also allows a physical level of privacy. The rear panel of the device is equally refined. The ports are located at the bottom of the rear panel, making them easily accessible. And more importantly, you can easily manage the cables through the metal-finish stand.

That said, the AiO is not the lightest all-in-one available on the market, but moving it from one place to another is not a daunting task.

The Asus V470VA comes with a plethora of connectivity ports.

Coming to the ports, the Asus V470VA offers a plethora of port selections. You get a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a LAN port, a DC-in port, an HDMI-in port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and one HDMI-out port. There are also some ports at the bottom of the right side, including a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, an HDMI mode button, and a Kensington lock slot.

There are plenty of ports on this, and I really liked the fact that the company has included both HDMI-in and HDMI-out ports, meaning you can easily connect any external device, such as your PlayStation, to this AiO and use it as a monitor. At the same time, the HDMI-in makes it easier to use the screen as an external monitor.

Asus V470VA All-in-One PC Display: Big Screen Experience Makes it Worth

Display - 27-inch IPS LCD

Resolution - Full HD (1080x1920 pixels)

Refresh Rate - 100Hz

One of the major highlights of this AiO is the display. The 27-inch IPS panel is likely to be one of the best I've used in this price segment for a while now. The display features an impressive 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio and offers 178-degree viewing angles. The thin bezels give an edge-to-edge feel, which is a good thing. More importantly, the company has added an anti-glare coating, which makes it easier to use even if the light source is just behind you.

The Asus V470VA features a 27-inch Full HD IPS display that offers 100Hz screen refresh rate.

The large display delivers good colour reproduction. The company claims that the display comes with 100 percent sRGB and 72 percent NTSC coverage, which further enhances colour reproduction. The colours appear to be natural, and the dynamic is decent as well, though not as great as an OLED panel.

You will not get those inky blacks, which are particularly noticeable when you are watching dimly lit scenes in a movie or series. That said, Asus offers two different modes, Splendid and Vivid, which provide some degree of control over saturation and contrast. That said, the 100Hz refresh rate surely makes the animations and scrolling much smoother. However, it is still advisable to keep it at a distance so that you don't strain your eyes.

Asus V470VA All-in-One PC Keyboard, Mouse, Speakers, and Webcam

Keyboard - Full-sized wireless keyboard

Webcam - 1080p IR camera

Speakers - 5W x 2 with Dolby Atmos

Asus provides a wireless keyboard and mouse with the V470VA, both colour-matched to the unit. The keyboard features a full-sized layout, including a numeric keypad. That said, I was pretty disappointed with the keyboard and mouse combination, to be honest. Typing on the keyboard was a poor experience.

The Asus V470VA comes with a wireless keyboard and optical mouse.

First of all, the key travel feels a bit off, and the whole typing experience was not the smoothest, to be honest. It would be better if you purchased a better keyboard for your daily usage. The same can be said for the mouse as well. The optical mouse is basic and feels somewhat cheap when held.

Speaker quality is where the V470VA pleasantly surprises. The AiO comes with two 5W speakers that Dolby Atmos power. The speakers provide a louder output than the previous models and easily outperform the tinny audio you might expect from an all-in-one form factor. The sound was decent enough (even at high volumes ) to fill a medium-sized room easily.

The retractable 1080p IR webcam, which features Windows Hello support, is also a notable highlight. AI enhancements such as motion tracking and lighting correction help users maintain a professional appearance during video calls. That said, the webcam's quality in low-light environments wasn't that outstanding during my testing.

Asus V470VA All-in-One PC Software: Does It Job

Operating System - Windows 11 Home

Other Features - AI Camera, AI Noise Cancellation

The Asus V470VA runs on the Windows 11 operating system. Since an older chipset powers it, this machine is not a CoPilot+ PC. However, there are also some useful AI features. To start, the device features AI-powered noise-cancelling technology to enhance the audio experience. A significant bonus is the inclusion of Microsoft Office Home 2024 (lifetime license) and one year of Microsoft 365 Basic, which is a good addition.

Asus V470VA All-in-One PC Performance: Reliable for Daily Usage

Chipset - 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H Processor

RAM - 16GB LPDDR5

ROM - 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD

The Asus V470VA is powered by an older 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor that offers 10 cores and a clock speed of up to 4.90GHz. The chipset is equipped with Intel UHD Graphics. Moreover, this device offers up to 16GB of DDR5 and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, both of which are expandable. However, it is advisable to get it expanded from a service centre to ensure its smooth operation.

That said, the performance of AiO is decent for daily usage. Whether be it streaming, scrolling, or using multiple Chrome tabs, the device glides effortlessly through these tasks. This is also reflected in the synthetic benchmarks, which are as follows:

Benchmark Asus V470VA Cinebench R23 Single Core 1829 Cinebench R23 Multi Core 11116 Geekbench 6 Single Core 2519 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 9131 PC Mark 10 6055 3DMark Night Raid 15406 3DMark CPU Profile 5937 3DMark Steel Nomad Light 853 CrystalDiskMark 6389.55 MB/s (Read)/ 5719.31 MB/s (Write)

The lack of a discrete GPU means that it cannot do heavy 3D rendering or gaming. The Intel UHD Graphics is sufficient for lightweight editing, but it fall short for demanding creative applications. So, if you're someone who wants a big-screen experience and doesn't heavily multitask or use it for creative purposes, then you can still consider this one.

Asus V470VA All-in-One PC Verdict

The Asus V470VA is a decent AIO for this price segment.

To conclude, the Asus V470VA is a refined all-in-one (AiO) from the brand that fills many gaps in the previous generation of models. The device is lighter and looks more modern compared to the older models. The ample ports also ensure that you can plug and play almost everything on this device. Moreover, with HDMI in and out ports, you can even use it to connect external devices or use it just as an external monitor.

The display looks good and offers natural colours, while the performance is decent enough to handle most daily tasks, except for gaming workloads. That said, the keyboard and mouse combo is a letdown, and the camera may feel lacking on such a large screen. Still, for its price, the all-in-one PC offers a good value-for-money proposition.

Asus V470VA

Price: Rs. 50,990 (starting); Rs. 87,990 (as reviewed)

Pros

Sturdy and premium design

Bright display

Snappy performance

Good range of ports

Cons

The keyboard and mouse combo could be better

Webcam could be better

Ratings (out of 5)

Design: 4

Display: 4

Performance: 4

Software: 4

Value for Money: 4

Overall: 4