WhatsApp Introduces Smart Text Actions on Android and iOS: Report

WhatsApp is said to be rolling out a new feature called Smart Text Actions. This feature reportedly lets users perform common tasks directly from their conversations. The feature automatically detects specific details in messages, including phone numbers, dates, times, email addresses, among others. It also offers shortcuts. When a user long-presses a message with these details, the app will suggest actions like sending emails, saving contacts, or creating a calendar event.

WhatsApp Smart Text Actions Feature

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has launched Smart Text Actions, and the new functionality is available to select users on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS. As mentioned, the feature reportedly allows users to create calendar events, save phone numbers, open locations in maps, and access email addresses directly from chats.

With this update, WhatsApp automatically identify certain types of information shared in individual and group conversations. When the app detects a supported text format, it reportedly displays a dotted underline under the text. Users can tap the underlined text to open a pop-up menu containing relevant shortcuts. The menu also reportedly shows the detected text at the top, allowing users to verify whether WhatsApp has identified the correct information.

The Smart Text Actions feature reportedly works with both incoming and outgoing messages. Users who do not want to use the suggested shortcuts can ignore the highlighted text and continue their conversations as usual.

When the app identifies a phone number, users can copy it, add it to their contacts or dial it. For dates and times, users can copy the information, add it to the device calendar, or create a new event directly within the app. Similarly, addresses can be opened in a maps app for navigation. Tapping an email address suggests dynamic actions like sending emails in their default email app.

Some of these actions were already accessible through existing options, but the new feature offers a more organised interface. WhatsApp also reportedly allow users to share feedback about the suggested shortcuts. After selecting a text action, users may see a feedback section at the bottom of the screen asking whether the recommendation was useful.

WhatsApp has not yet announced the launch of Smart Text Actions. It is said to be avalable for users running the latest WhatsApp versions on Android and iOS. The rollout is said to be gradual.