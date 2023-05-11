Technology News
  WhatsApp Responds to IT Ministry's Call for Notice, Ensures to Ramp Up Safety Against Spam Calls

WhatsApp Responds to IT Ministry's Call for Notice, Ensures to Ramp Up Safety Against Spam Calls

WhatsApp users in India have reported to have received incoming international spam calls over the past few days.

WhatsApp spam calls have country codes belonging to Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Kenya and Ethiopia

Highlights
  • WhatsApp says it provides options like 'Block' and 'Report'
  • It also ensured to have ramped up its AI and ML system
  • IT Ministry announced to send notice to WhatsApp on this issue

WhatsApp has responded to the Indian Government's call to send notice to the Meta's messaging platform regarding an increase in international scam calls. Promising to safeguard user's privacy and security, WhatsApp says it provides options like 'Block' and 'Report' for users to avoid any unwanted calls or messages. It also ensured to have ramped up its AI and ML system, which is expected to bring down the current calling rate by at least 50 percent. 

"Our users are at the heart of everything we do and we are fully aligned with the Government's goal of keeping users safe. WhatsApp is a leader among end-to-end encrypted services in protecting user safety," stated WhatsApp spokesperson in response to report regarding IT Ministry's decision to send a notice. 

"We have quickly ramped up our AI & ML systems to bring down such incidents significantly. Our new enforcement will reduce the current calling rate by at least 50 percent and we expect to be able to control the current incidence effectively," the statement added. 

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the IT Ministry will send a notice to WhatsApp on the issue of spam calls from unknown international numbers, in order to ensure privacy of users on digital platforms.

He added that all the digital platforms are responsible and accountable for ensuring the safety of 'digital nagriks'. Alleged misuse or alleged breach of users' privacy on any such platform will receive appropriate response from the. government. 

The incidence has come to light as WhatsApp users in India have reported to have received incoming international spam calls over the past few days. Users took it to Twitter to complain that these spam calls had country codes belonging to Indonesia (+62), Vietnam (+84), Malaysia (+60), Kenya (+254) and Ethiopia (+251).

