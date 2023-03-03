WhatsApp is reportedly working on a Companion Mode for Android tablets which enables users to link their WhatsApp account to an Android tablet and a secondary phone simultaneously. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly testing a new split view feature for select beta testers using the app on their Android tablets. The split screen mode allows users to view the chat list and chat window simultaneously and will also be available within the calls and status tabs.

As per a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging app is adding a split view to the tablet version. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.5.9 includes the reference for the tweaked interface.

The report also includes a screenshot showing the new feature, giving users an idea of how the split view might appear when it starts rolling out. As per the screenshot, the chat list will be visible while opening a chat. This would let users quickly switch between conversations and multitask. The calls and status tabs are also tipped to get the split view.

The tweaked interface experience is currently limited to WhatsApp Android beta users and we may see a public rollout of the redesigned interface in the future. Also, the feature could be tweaked or improved by the company before it is released to all users.

An earlier report suggested that WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.6 will let users link an Android tablet to an existing WhatsApp account. The feature surfaced in September last year and has been in development, without rolling out to users. A is said to be able to access the same account on up to four different devices including a tablet, as part of the upcoming feature.

