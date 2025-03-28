Technology News
English Edition
  WhatsApp for iOS Update Lets Users Set It as Default App for Calls and Messages

WhatsApp for iOS Update Lets Users Set It as Default App for Calls and Messages

iOS users can now choose between FaceTime, Phone, and WhatsApp as their default calling app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2025 13:12 IST
WhatsApp for iOS Update Lets Users Set It as Default App for Calls and Messages

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

Users can now directly call numbers from the webpage and other places via WhatsApp

Highlights
  • The feature is introduced with WhatsApp for iOS 25.8.74 update
  • Users can now set it as the default app for calls and messages
  • It was first reported in WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.8.10.74
WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its iOS app which lets users set it as the default app for calls and messages. The feature was initially spotted in a beta version of the app but has since been rolled out widely and is available to all WhatsApp for iOS users. The release of this feature builds upon the ability to change the default calling and messaging apps on iPhone which Apple introduced with the iOS 18.2 update in December.

WhatsApp as Default App for Calls and Messages

The latest WhatsApp for iOS app version 25.8.74 introduces the instant messaging platform as an option in the default apps section. iOS users can now choose between FaceTime, Phone, and WhatsApp as their default calling app. It is also presented as an alternative when setting the default messaging app on iPhone alongside the existing Messages app.

whatsapp update default app WhatsApp

WhatsApp appears as an alternative following the latest update

To set WhatsApp as the default app for calls, users need to navigate to Settings and then Default Apps. Under this banner, select Calling > WhatsApp. The same action can also be performed for messages by heading over to Messaging > WhatsApp. Once done, any numbers dialled directly from the webpage and other places which use system behaviour to carry out calls will automatically be directed over WhatsApp.

The feature was first spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.8.10.74 update which was available to only beta testers who registered themselves via Apple's TestFlight programme. However, it has since been rolled out widely and Gadgets 360 can confirm its availability with the latest WhatsApp for iOS update which can be downloaded via the App Store.

Its rollout potentially means that users will no longer be restricted to using Apple's system apps for basic actions like calls or messages. By setting WhatsApp as the default app, it eliminates additional steps such as manually selecting it from the selection menu or switching to the app to make calls.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp Update, IPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI to Add Support for Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol to Connect ChatGPT With External Data Hubs
Google Chrome Update Fixes Zero-Day Security Flaw That Targeted Media, Government and Educational Institutions

WhatsApp for iOS Update Lets Users Set It as Default App for Calls and Messages
