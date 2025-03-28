WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its iOS app which lets users set it as the default app for calls and messages. The feature was initially spotted in a beta version of the app but has since been rolled out widely and is available to all WhatsApp for iOS users. The release of this feature builds upon the ability to change the default calling and messaging apps on iPhone which Apple introduced with the iOS 18.2 update in December.

WhatsApp as Default App for Calls and Messages

The latest WhatsApp for iOS app version 25.8.74 introduces the instant messaging platform as an option in the default apps section. iOS users can now choose between FaceTime, Phone, and WhatsApp as their default calling app. It is also presented as an alternative when setting the default messaging app on iPhone alongside the existing Messages app.

WhatsApp appears as an alternative following the latest update

To set WhatsApp as the default app for calls, users need to navigate to Settings and then Default Apps. Under this banner, select Calling > WhatsApp. The same action can also be performed for messages by heading over to Messaging > WhatsApp. Once done, any numbers dialled directly from the webpage and other places which use system behaviour to carry out calls will automatically be directed over WhatsApp.

The feature was first spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.8.10.74 update which was available to only beta testers who registered themselves via Apple's TestFlight programme. However, it has since been rolled out widely and Gadgets 360 can confirm its availability with the latest WhatsApp for iOS update which can be downloaded via the App Store.

Its rollout potentially means that users will no longer be restricted to using Apple's system apps for basic actions like calls or messages. By setting WhatsApp as the default app, it eliminates additional steps such as manually selecting it from the selection menu or switching to the app to make calls.