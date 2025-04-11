Technology News
English Edition
WhatsApp Rolls Out Tappable Reactions, Video Notes for Channels and Other Features for Android, iOS

WhatsApp users can directly scan and send documents from their iPhone, eliminating the need to use third-party document scanners.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 11:03 IST
WhatsApp Rolls Out Tappable Reactions, Video Notes for Channels and Other Features for Android, iOS

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp says video calls on its platform are now more reliable and in higher quality

Highlights
  • Users can now react to messages with a simple tap on WhatsApp
  • They can pin events, set end times, and invite people via QR codes
  • iPhone users can now scan and send documents directly in-app
WhatsApp on Wednesday announced several new features for Android and iOS users which bring more functionality to chats, voice calls, video calls, and Channels. As per Meta's instant messaging platform, there is now an “Online” indicator in group chats which lets users know about others who are available for a conversation in real time. Then there are tappable reactions which makes it easier to view everyone's message reactions and simply tap to follow up with the same. WhatsApp also brings several iOS-specific features such as pinch-to-zoom in and document scanning on iPhone.

New WhatsApp Features

WhatsApp detailed its new features in a blog post. Meta Platforms' instant messaging client says the new “Online” indicator helps users know if others are available for chat in real time. It can now limit notifications to only highlights, meaning users can now choose to receive notifications from mentions, replies, and messages from saved contacts.

There are several event updates too. In addition to groups, an event can be created in 1:1 conversations. ‘Maybe' has been introduced as a new RSVP option, while users can also invite a plus one, add end date and time for longer events, and pin the event in a chat.

WhatsApp brings tappable reactions with the update. It says users will be able to see what others are reacting with and tap on their preferred reaction to follow up with the same. Meanwhile, video notes (up to 60 seconds) and voice message transcripts are now available for WhatsApp channels. Administrators can easily invite others to their Channel by generating and sharing a QR code which directly links to it.

There are several iPhone-related features too. As per WhatsApp, users can directly scan and send documents from their iPhone, eliminating the need to use third-party document scanning applications. They can also pinch to zoom in on a video while on a video call to get a closer look at their own or the recipient's video. Additionally, people can now be added to an ongoing 1:1 call directly from a chat thread by tapping the call icon on the top and selecting the Add to call option.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
