WhatsApp Video Messages Feature Spotted in Testing on Latest iOS, Android Beta Versions: Report

WhatsApp's video message feature will let you quickly record and send a brief 60-second clip with your smartphone's camera.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 June 2023 14:59 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ BoliviaInteligente

Video messages are rolling out to some users on the latest Android and iOS beta releases

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is testing a new feature to send short videos on the app
  • These videos can be up to 60 seconds in length
  • WhatsApp recently announced support for a new Channels feature

WhatsApp has begun testing a new video messages feature on the latest beta versions of the popular chat messaging app for iOS and Android. Like voice messages, the feature is designed to allow you to quickly record and send a video to other users that can be viewed in the chat. These messages aren't ephemeral, which means that they will remain in the conversation even after a recipient has viewed them. WhatsApp's video messages can only be sent by capturing a short video clip using your smartphone.

Spotted by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo on version 23.12.0.71 of WhatsApp beta for iOS and version 2.23.13.4 of WhatsApp beta for Android, the new video messages feature is located on the chat bar at the bottom of screen, next to the buttons for attachments, camera — and the WhatsApp Pay icon, in relevant regions. It is located on the microphone button at the bottom-right corner of the screen.

whatsapp video messages wabetainfo whatsapp

WhatsApp video messages on iOS and Android
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

According to details shared by the feature tracker, you can tap on the microphone icon in a WhatsApp chat window and it will be replaced by a camera icon. This will let you record a video message that can be up to 60 seconds in length. If you receive a video message, you can tap it once to enlarge it and listen to the audio, WABetaInfo says, which suggests it will be muted by default.

Gadgets 360 was unable to test the new feature on the latest version of WhatsApp for Android. However, the feature tracker says it is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks.

Like text messages, attachments, as well as voice and video calls on WhatsApp, the new video messages feature will be protected by end-to-end encryption. These messages cannot be forwarded to another chat, and you can only send video messages that are captured using your phone's camera. However, it is worth noting the recipient of a video message could record the contents of their screen to share a video message with another chat or group.

Last week, WhatsApp rolled out a new Channels feature, a one-to-many broadcast system that will allow users on the popular messaging platform to subscribe to receive updates on WhatsApp. Both users and organisations can use channels to keep their followers up to date with various announcements such as discounts, sports scores, or weather updates. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp features, WhatsApp voice messages
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
