Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube to Revise Monetisation Policy to Target Mass Produced and Repetitive Content

YouTube to Revise Monetisation Policy to Target Mass-Produced and Repetitive Content

YouTube’s new monetisation policy will be effective from July 15.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 July 2025 16:24 IST
YouTube to Revise Monetisation Policy to Target Mass-Produced and Repetitive Content

Photo Credit: Pexels/Szabo Viktor

With the update, the company is improving the evaluation of spammy content on its platform

Highlights
  • YouTube Partner Programme (YPP) drives monetisation on the platform
  • Creators need at least 1,000 subscribers to apply for monetisation
  • YouTube said monetised channels are required to publish authentic content
Advertisement

YouTube is updating its monetisation rules to increase its scrutiny of mass-produced content. The YouTube Partner Programme (YPP), which governs the platform's monetisation policy, has always encouraged creators to publish original and authentic content. Now, with this update, the video streaming giant is improving its identification of mass-produced and repetitive videos to evaluate them and likely reduce the monetary compensation. The new policy will come into effect starting July 15. YouTube did not mention the punishments, if any, that offenders would receive.

YouTube Tightening the Monetisation Rope for Repetitive Videos

On a support page, the Google-owned video streaming platform announced the decision to revise its monetisation policy to identify and evaluate “mass-produced and repetitious content.” The company highlighted that it has “always required creators to upload 'original' and 'authentic' content.”

YouTube's requirement to publish original content is not a new demand. In fact, the company has always included the requirement at the top of its monetisation policy, which says, “If you're making money on YouTube, your content should be original and authentic.”

There are two rules to this requirement, which also define what the company means by mass-produced and repetitious content. The first rule mentions that creators should not borrow content from someone else, and if they do, they should change it significantly to claim it as their own.

The second rule focuses on repetitive content and states that the content should be made for either entertainment purposes or for the education of the viewers, and not solely for getting views. This also includes all the clickbait videos, low-effort content, and templatised videos.

YouTube said that the updated policy will better reflect what inauthentic content looks like today. This could include new trends and tricks used by creators to farm views. While the post did not mention it, the revised guidelines could also include AI-assisted videos, where creators use AI-generated voices to react to someone else's videos.

Notably, as per the company, content creators need to meet minimum eligibility criteria before they can earn money from published videos. This includes 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 valid public watch hours in the last 12 months, or 10 million valid public Shorts views in the last 90 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube monetisation, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel Buds 2a and Pixel Wireless Charger Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 10 Series

Related Stories

YouTube to Revise Monetisation Policy to Target Mass-Produced and Repetitive Content
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE Might Cost in India
  2. Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Availability
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Hands-On Images Suggest It Might Sport This Design
  4. YouTube Targets Repetitive Videos in New Monetisation Update
  5. OTT Releases This Week: Kaalidhar Laapata, Thug Life, The Good Wife, and More
  6. NxtQuantum Arrives as Made in India Mobile OS, to Debut on Its AI+ Phones
  7. The Good Wife OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Google to Offer $100 Cash or $150 Store Credit for Pixel 6a Trade-Ins
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube to Revise Monetisation Policy to Target Mass-Produced and Repetitive Content
  2. Google Pixel Buds 2a and Pixel Wireless Charger Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 10 Series
  3. Telegram Rolls Out Checklists, Suggested Posts and Monetisation Tools in Channels
  4. EA Is Shutting Down BioWare's Anthem Next Year
  5. NxtQuantum Announced as India’s Home-Grown Mobile Operating System, to Debut on AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G
  6. Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC
  7. Google Pixel 6a Owners Eligible for $100 Cash or $150 Store Credit Under Battery Performance Programme
  8. Meta AI Chatbots Will Soon Send Users Proactive Follow-Up Messages to Boost Engagement: Report
  9. Android 16’s Live Updates to Show Active Navigation, Ongoing Phone Calls, and More on Lock Screen
  10. Helldivers 2 is Coming to Xbox Series S/X Next Month, Pre-Orders Now Live
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »