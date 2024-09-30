Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Said to Be Blocking Songs by Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Other Artists in the US Following Legal Dispute

YouTube Said to Be Blocking Songs by Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Other Artists in the US Following Legal Dispute

YouTube says discussions are continuing with SESAC over the renewal of the agreement but there are no fixed dates future updates yet.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 September 2024 17:56 IST
YouTube Said to Be Blocking Songs by Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Other Artists in the US Following Legal Dispute

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger

Users are facing an “unavailable in your country” message when playing music by certain artists in the US

Highlights
  • Music by artists such as Adele and Green Day is unavailable in the US
  • Report suggests this is due to a legal dispute between YouTube and SESAC
  • YouTube says users have a choice of cancelling their premium subscription
Advertisement

YouTube has blocked songs by popular artists such as Adele, Bob Dylan, Green Day, and Kendrick Lamar in the US, as per a report. This step is said to be taken by the video-streaming platform following a legal rights dispute with the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC) — a for-profit performance-rights organisation having more than 30,000 songwriters in its catalogue. In response to queries, YouTube has acknowledged the blocking of content, stating the expiration of its license as the underlying factor.

Songs Blocked by YouTube

YouTube says it has been unable to strike an agreement with SESAC on renewal conditions “despite its best efforts”. Thus, music by artists under the organisation's catalogue has been blocked for YouTube users in the US in line with the copyright law. However, citing sources, Variety reported that its deal with SESAC does not actually expire until next week and this move may just be a negotiating tactic.

In a statement given to the publication, a YouTube spokesperson said, “We take copyright very seriously and as a result, content represented by SESAC is no longer available on YouTube in the US. We are in active conversations with SESAC and are hoping to reach a new deal as soon as possible.”

When attempting to play music by artists such as Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Nirvana, Bob Dylan, Green Day, Mariah Carey, and R.E.M., users are said to receive the following message, “This video contains content from SESAC. It is not available in your country.”

Following this development, YouTube users took to social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), complaining about the unavailability of music despite paying for the video-streaming platform's premium subscription. Some of them also claimed that this move has “ruined” their playlists and asked for a refund or compensation, but met with disappointment as YouTube clarified it does not have plans to offer any sort of a discount to members. Users can cancel their YouTube Premium subscription as per its terms of service, it added.

Responding to user queries about hopes of them striking a deal, the video-streaming platform says discussions are continuing on the matter but there are no fixed dates for future updates yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo X200 Pro Said to Have Crossed 30,00,000 Points in AnTuTu Benchmark Results

Related Stories

YouTube Said to Be Blocking Songs by Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Other Artists in the US Following Legal Dispute
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Budget Soundbars to Buy During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
  2. Vivo, iQOO Phones in India Get Funtouch OS 15 Update With These Features
  3. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased; Will Feature a BOE X2 Display
  4. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Launch Globally With 200-Megapixel Camera: Report
  5. This is How You Can Use Gemini Live for Free
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000
  7. Vivo X200 Pro Said to Have Scored 30,00,000 Points in AnTuTu Benchmark
  8. Raspberry Pi Launches an AI Camera for Vision-Based Applications
#Latest Stories
  1. Dot9 Games' FAU-G: Domination Crosses 1 Million Pre-Registrations on Google Play Store
  2. Gemini Live Two-Way Communication Feature Now Available for All Android Users: How to Use
  3. HMD Moon Knight Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  4. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Debut in Global Markets With 200-Megapixel Primary Sensor: Report
  5. Raspberry Pi AI Camera With 12-Megapixel Sony IMX500 Sensor Launched: Details
  6. YouTube Said to Be Blocking Songs by Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Other Artists in the US Following Legal Dispute
  7. Japan Crypto Review May Open Door to Lower Taxes, Dedicated ETFs
  8. Vivo X200 Pro Said to Have Crossed 30,00,000 Points in AnTuTu Benchmark Results
  9. Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Gamble Pays Off With $201 Billion Fortune
  10. Crypto Wallet Drainer App Identified on Google Play Store, Report Suggests $70,000 Stolen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »