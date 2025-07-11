YouTube has announced that it will remove the Trending Page that lists the top trending videos on its platform nearly 10 years after it was rolled out in 2015. The company claims that over the last five years, visits to the Trending Page have significantly dropped as the people have started discovering content from different places across its platform. The company has also highlighted that moving forward users will be able to find the most popular YouTube videos in specific categories on YouTube Charts.

YouTube's Move Comes As Visits to Trending Page Reduced Significantly

According to a blog post on Google's YouTube Help page, the video streaming platform will be removing the Trending Page, along with its Trending Now list, nearly 10 years after it was first launched in 2015. However, Google's YouTube Trending Page Help Center has revealed that the Trending Page will be shut down on July 21.

YouTube Trending Page and Trending Now list will be removed in the next couple of weeks

Photo Credit: Google's YouTube Help Center

The company cites a significant decrease in visits from viewers to the Trending Page in the last five years due to a shift in user behaviour. In the blog post, it highlighted that people have increasingly started learning about trends from different places on YouTube, such as the recommendations and search suggestions to Shorts, comments, and Communities.

How Will YouTube Highlight Trending Content?

YouTube has also mentioned, in the blog post, that moving forward, viewers will be able to find popular content in specific categories on YouTube Charts. However, it is to be noted that YouTube Charts is currently only available for YouTube music. As per the blog post, people can explore YouTube Charts for Trending Music Videos, Weekly Top Podcast Shows, and Trending Movie Trailers. In the coming future, the company will add more content categories to Charts eventually. For gaming videos, YouTube will continue to trending videos on the Gaming Explore page.

Apart from YouTube Charts, the company will also give personalised recommendations to videos for viewers. The company claims that this would enable it to show a “wider range of popular content” that is relevant to different individuals. Moreover, users can visit YouTube's Explore Page, specific creators' channels, and their subscriptions feed to find content that is not personalised.

Creators have been using the YouTube Trending Page to promote their channels and boast on other social media platforms about the ranking of their latest videos on the same. Additionally, they have also used the Trending Page as a means of keeping up with the latest trends, creating content based on what is being watched the most. For them, YouTube said, the Inspiration tab in YouTube Studio will continue to provide personalised ideas.

Recently, YouTube also announced that it is updating its monetisation rules to rein in mass-produced content and inauthentic videos. The video streaming company is attempting to improve its process of identifying inauthentic and repetitive videos to evaluate them and likely reduce the monetary compensation. The new policy will come into effect starting July 15.