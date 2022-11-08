Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Shorts Rolling Out for Smart TVs: Here's All You Need to Know

YouTube Shorts Rolling Out for Smart TVs: Here's All You Need to Know

YouTube Shorts will roll out over the coming weeks for Smart TV models (2019 and later).

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 November 2022 17:20 IST
YouTube Shorts Rolling Out for Smart TVs: Here's All You Need to Know

YouTube Shorts on smart TVs will not autoplay videos

Highlights
  • YouTube tested multiple designs like the Jukebox style
  • YouTube Shorts do not autoplay videos on TV
  • YouTube Shorts recently got a new Green Screen tool

YouTube Shorts is coming to smart TV screens with a player that is optimised for the big screen. Alphabet-owned YouTube has explained that the YouTube Shorts on TV will come with the video centered with a white border along with a background theme that is based on the Shorts clip's main colour. The details about the particular Shorts will appear on the side of the video. A few months ago, YouTube Shorts got a new Green Screen tool that let creators remix their Shorts by adding clips from other Videos.

YouTube Shorts is launching for the big screen with a design that is created to help it adapt to for the TV screen, YouTube explained in a recent blog post. As mentioned earlier, the vertical Shorts will be placed towards the centre of the screen with a white border. The background theme of the screen will be based on the main colour of the YouTube Shorts clip.

Details of the Shorts including audio details, buttons to thumbs up/down, creator name, and overflow menu will appear on the sides of the video. “The customised Shorts experience delivers the best of both worlds: a clean design while making the most of the wide screen's additional space,” the company said in the blog post.

YouTube Shorts on on a smart TV will not autoplay videos and users will have to manually go the next Shorts by using the remote.

The company tested multiple designs like the Jukebox style where multiple Shorts would fill the screen at the same time. This was ruled out as the design option strayed too far from the essence of Shorts, which features one video at a time.

YouTube Shorts will roll out over the coming weeks for smart TV models (2019 and later) and on newer game consoles.

The Shorts feature recently got a new Green Screen tool that let creators remix their Shorts by adding clips from other Videos in May. With this feature, creators can use up to a 60-second video from any eligible YouTube video or YouTube Shorts as the background for their new original Shorts video.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube Shorts, YouTube, Smart Tv
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Renault, Google Expand Partnership in Software Services for Future Vehicles
Understanding How News Works Can Short-Circuit the Connection Between Social Media Use and Vaccine Hesitancy
Featured video of the day
How a Smartphone Helped Develop Apps

Related Stories

YouTube Shorts Rolling Out for Smart TVs: Here's All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Expanded to All in India: Check Price
  2. Nokia G60 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10 Pro+ Display Features Teased Ahead of November 17 Launch: Details
  2. Realme GT Neo 4 Key Specifications Tipped Again, Likely to Get 144Hz Display
  3. Nintendo Raises Annual Profit Forecast on Weaker Yen, Sells 6.68 Million Switch Unit in Six Months
  4. Vikram S Rocket Launch Window Announced, India's First Private Rocket Set to Launch Between November 12 and 16
  5. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to Monitor US Midterm Elections Amid Security Concerns
  6. Activision Blizzard Eyes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to End Sales Slump as Firm Reports 14 Percent Drop in Q3 Revenue
  7. Mastercard CEO Bats for Crypto Laws, Says Long Way to Go for Crypto to Become Mainstream
  8. Elon Musk Twitter Takeover Raises Fears of Climate Misinformation Surge During COP27 Summit
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC Launched, New Vivo Flagship Teased to Get This Chipset: Details
  10. Redmi K60 Spotted on China 3C Certification Website, May Support 67W Fast Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.