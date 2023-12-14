Technology News

Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 106 4G Get Support For YouTube Shorts, More Cloud Apps

The phones launched with inbuilt UPI 123PAY support earlier this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 December 2023 11:44 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia 110 4G (2023) (pictured) was launched in India in July

Highlights
  • Nokia 106 4G comes with an inbuilt MP3 player
  • The Nokia 110 4G has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance
  • Both handsets claim to offer up to eight hours of battery life
Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 106 4G were launched in India earlier this year. The Nokia 110 was introduced in the country in July alongside a 2G-supported variant, while the Nokia 106 was unveiled in May. The phones launched with inbuilt UPI 123PAY support that allows users to make instant, contactless payments. Now, HMD, the Nokia parent company, is bringing support for YouTube Shorts and several other cloud applications to the 4G-supported phones.

HMD announced on Wednesday, December 13, that it is introducing new integrated Cloud Apps to the Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 106 4G, which are currently priced in India at Rs. 2,399 and Rs. 2,199, respectively. Users can access the new features by tapping the Cloud icon and signing in using their Google IDs.

The Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 106 4G users will now be able to access YouTube Shorts on their handsets. The company claims that people can also get news, weather updates and cricket scores using the cloud services. Alongside YouTube Shorts, there are seven more apps that are supported with this including BBC Hindi, Sokoban, 2048 Game, and Tetris.

The Nokia 106 4G sports a 1.8-inch QVGA display and runs on the Series 30+ operating system. It supports FM radio connectivity with both wired and wireless modes. It comes with an inbuilt MP3 player and packs a 1,450mAh battery which claims to offer up to eight hours of battery life.

The Nokia 110 4G shares similar display, battery and OS specifications. It arrives with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. Both handsets carry a micro-USB port and support Bluetooth connectivity. As previously mentioned, they also launched with an inbuilt UPI application.

