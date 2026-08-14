Boat recently launched the Nirvana Zenith Pro in India at Rs. 2,999. The earbuds are on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, the company's website, and select retail stores. The spec sheet lists a 50dB adaptive ANC system, 12mm dynamic drivers with LDAC and Hi-Res Audio support, six microphones, Bluetooth 5.3, IPX4 water resistance, and an 80-hour battery rating. With that being said, the latest wireless earbuds from the brand bring an interesting set of features at this budget price point. So, if you are planning to buy a new pair of TWS and your budget is around Rs. 3,000, then do check these 5 features of Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro.

1. Noise Cancellation

The earbuds cancel up to 50dB of noise. The system adjusts automatically based on how loud it is around you, instead of staying at one fixed level. Touch controls switch between three modes: Normal, Ambient, and ANC. The app breaks ANC down further into four modes: Adaptive, Max, Moderate, and Mild. Boat says using ANC or Ambient mode uses more battery. This much control is rare below Rs. 3,000, where most earbuds just offer an on-off switch. That said, decibel ratings are tested differently by different brands, so they can't be compared directly.

2. Drivers and Codecs

Nirvana Zenith Pro has a pair of 12mm dynamic drivers. It supports frequencies from 20Hz to 20kHz. Three codecs work with it: LDAC, AAC, and SBC. The earbuds also carry Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. To use LDAC, you need to enable it manually in your phone's developer settings, and you need music files that support that quality. As per Boat, using LDAC drains the battery faster. Spatial audio is also included, but it only works when both earbuds are in your ears. There's a gaming mode, called BEAST Mode, with 60ms latency, enabled by tapping the left earbud three times. At that speed, you might notice a small delay in fast games, but it's usually too quick to notice while watching videos.

3. Microphones and Calls

Six microphones handle your voice on calls, backed by AI-powered ENx technology that tries to separate your voice from background sound. The earbuds also support multipoint, so they can stay connected to two devices at once. Setting this up takes a few steps: pair the first device, turn off its Bluetooth, pair the second device, then turn the first device's Bluetooth back on. More microphones usually means better noise pickup, but call quality still depends on how well the software processes that audio.

4. Battery

Here's the part that needs attention. The 80-hour figure only applies when ANC is off, at 60 percent volume, using the AAC codec. Turn ANC on, and the battery drops to 40 hours. Use LDAC, and it drops even further. Both numbers are listed in Boat's own documents, but only the 80-hour figure gets used in marketing. The case holds 600mAh, and each earbud holds 60mAh. Standby time is rated at 120 hours. A 10-minute charge gives you 250 minutes of playback. A full charge takes 35 minutes for the earbuds and just under 2 hours for the case, over USB-C.

5. Connectivity and Controls

The earbuds run on Bluetooth 5.3 and have a range of about 10 metres. They pause automatically when you take one out, and resume when you put it back in. The case connects instantly when you open it. Touch controls handle calls, music, and your voice assistant, and tapping the right earbud three times activates Google Assistant or Siri. Water resistance is rated IPX4, which covers sweat and light rain, but not full submersion. The app lets you customise touch controls, choose EQ presets, check battery levels, run diagnostics, and update the firmware.

Top Alternatives

Below Rs. 3,000, the Zenith Pro competes with the Redmi Buds 6, OnePlus Nord Buds 3, and Noise ALT Buds. Most of those brands focus on just one or two strengths, like ANC or battery life. The Zenith Pro's pitch is to fit ANC, LDAC, spatial audio, low-latency gaming, and multipoint into a single product instead of picking just one or two.