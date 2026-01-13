Technology News
Best Earbuds Under Rs 3,000 in India: Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+, Redmi Buds 6 and More

You no longer have to settle for weak sound, poor call quality, or missing features just to stay within budget.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2026 18:48 IST
Best Earbuds Under Rs 3,000 in India: Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+, Redmi Buds 6 and More

Best Earbuds Under Rs 3,000: OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro (pictured) is available at Rs 2,999

Highlights
  • Skullcandy Jib True 2 includes Tile tracking and solo bud mode
  • Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ offer ANC and long battery life
  • Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro supports LDAC and 50dB noise control
The budget true wireless earbuds market under Rs. 3,000 in India is now packed with more choices than ever. You no longer have to settle for weak sound, poor call quality, or missing features just to stay within budget. Brands are now packing in better-tuned drivers, longer battery life, faster charging, and even app support and noise control at this price point.

This list is meant to help you find earbuds that feel good to use every day. Whether you listen to music on the go, take numerous calls, hit the gym, or commute often, there is something here that should fit your needs. The Oppo Enco Bud 3 Pro+, Skullcandy Jib True 2, Redmi Buds 6, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, and Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro all offer different strengths, giving you solid options without going over Rs. 3,000.

Best Earbuds Under Rs 3,000 in India

Oppo Enco Bud 3 Pro+

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ use 12.4mm dynamic drivers tuned for a wide 20Hz to 20kHz sound range, with up to 32dB of smart ANC and a transparency mode so you can hear what's happening around you when needed. The built-in microphones are designed to pick up your voice clearly, while Bluetooth 5.4 with AAC and SBC ensures stable wireless audio within a 10-metre range.oppo enco buds 3 pro plus gadgets 360 inline 1 Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro

Each earbud packs a 58mAh battery, supported by a 440mAh charging case. Oppo claims you can get up to 43 hours of playback with ANC off, or up to 28 hours with ANC on, while the earbuds alone last up to 12 hours without ANC. A quick 10-minute charge gives up to 11 hours of use. The buds are IP55 rated, weigh 4.2g each, and come with TÜV-certified battery health for long-term reliability.

Key Specifications

  • Drivers: 12.4mm, 20Hz–20kHz, 112±3dB
  • ANC: Up to 32dB, Transparency mode
  • Bluetooth: 5.4, AAC, SBC, 10m range
  • Battery: 58mAh buds, 440mAh case
  • Playback: Up to 43h (ANC off), 28h (ANC on)
  • Fast charge: 10 min = up to 11h, USB-C
  • Durability: IP55
  • Weight: 4.2g per bud, 46.2g with case

Oppo Enco Bud 3 Pro+ Price in India

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ is offered in Midnight Black and Sonic Blue colour options, costs Rs. 2,499 in India.

Skullcandy Jib True 2

With the Skullcandy Jib True 2, you get a pair of true wireless earbuds that use Bluetooth 5.2 for connection and 6mm drivers for audio. They cover a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz, have a sound level of about 95dB, and keep distortion below 3 percent. The full set, including the charging case, weighs 32 grams. Battery life is rated at up to nine hours from the earbuds themselves, with the case adding another 24 hours, giving you a total of up to 33 hours of listening.

You can listen or take calls using just one earbud if you want, and you can manage tracks, volume, and calls right from the earbuds. If you misplace them, the built-in Tile feature lets you locate them through the Tile app. The IPX4 rating means they can handle sweat and light splashes, which makes them suitable for everyday use and workouts. They also support voice assistants and connect automatically when you open the case.

Key Specifications

  • True wireless in-ear, Bluetooth 5.2
  • 6mm drivers, 16Ω, 20Hz–20kHz
  • Up to 33 hours total (9h buds + 24h case)
  • Sweat and water-resistant, noise-isolating fit
  • Tile tracking, solo bud use, call and volume controls
  • Voice assistant, auto on and connect
  • Weight: 32g

Skullcandy Jib True 2 Price in India

You can pick up the Skullcandy Jib True 2 is priced at Rs. 2,999. It comes in Light Grey/Blue and True Black shades.

Redmi Buds 6

The Redmi Buds 6 come with a dual-driver setup that combines 12.4mm titanium and 5.5mm ceramic units, along with silicone ear tips for a secure, in-ear seal. You can turn on up to 49dB noise cancellation to block out distractions, switch to transparency mode when you need to stay aware, or use 360-degree spatial audio for a more surround-style listening experience. There is also a low-latency option that cuts the delay to around 60ms, which is useful for gaming and video playback.redmi buds 6 gadgets 360 inline 1 Redmi Buds 6

They connect using Bluetooth 5.4 and can stay paired with two devices at the same time. Through the Xiaomi Earbuds app, you can fine-tune sound settings and customise touch controls, and playback stops automatically when you remove an earbud. Each bud has a 54mAh battery, while the 475mAh case pushes total listening time to a claimed 42 hours. A 10-minute top-up gives about four hours, and the earbuds carry an IP54 rating.

Key Specifications

  • 12.4mm + 5.5mm dual drivers, in-ear design
  • Up to 49dB ANC, transparency, 360° spatial audio
  • 60ms low-latency mode, AI dual mics
  • Bluetooth 5.4, dual device, Xiaomi Earbuds app
  • In-ear detection, IP54 (buds)
  • 54mAh buds, 475mAh case
  • Up to 42h total playback, 10h on the buds
  • 10 min charge = 4h continuous use, USB Type-C

Redmi Buds 6 Price in India

The Redmi Buds 6 can currently be bought in India at Rs. 2,999. It is offered in Black, Green and White colourways.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and a three-microphone system in each earbud to help improve voice clarity during calls. They also offer up to 49dB active noise cancellation, along with a transparency mode that lets you hear your surroundings when needed.oneplus nord buds 3 pro gadgets 360 inline 1 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

You can adjust both sound and noise cancellation through the Hey Melody app, where three ANC levels are available: mild, moderate, and max. The earbuds connect using Bluetooth 5.4 and support SBC and AAC codecs, along with Google Fast Pair. Each earbud houses a 58mAh battery, and the 440mAh charging case pushes total playback to a claimed 44 hours without ANC. A 10-minute charge provides up to 11 hours of listening, and the earbuds carry an IP55 rating.

Key Specifications

  • 12.4mm drivers, triple mics
  • Up to 49dB ANC, transparency mode
  • Bluetooth 5.4, SBC, AAC, Google Fast Pair
  • Hey Melody app with three ANC levels
  • 58mAh buds, 440mAh case
  • Up to 44h playback (ANC off)
  • 10 min charge = 11h
  • USB-C, IP55
  • 4.4g per bud, 38.2g case

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Price in India

In India, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is available in India at Rs. 2,999, in Soft Jade and Starry Black finishes.

Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro

The Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro come with 12mm drivers and support Hi-Res audio over LDAC, along with 360-degree spatial audio for a more surround-style listening experience. You also get hybrid adaptive active noise cancellation that can reduce background noise by up to 50dB, as well as a transparency-style option for hearing what is happening around you. For calls, the earbuds use a six-microphone setup with AI-based noise reduction to help your voice come through more clearly.

Battery life is rated at up to 80 hours with the case, and a quick 10-minute charge is said to give you a few hours of listening. You can adjust sound and other settings through the Boat Hearables app, which includes Adaptive EQ powered by Mimi to tune audio to your hearing. The earbuds also support in-ear detection, so playback pauses when you take them out and resumes when you put them back in.

Key Specifications

  • 12mm drivers, Hi-Res Audio with LDAC
  • 360-degree Spatial Audio
  • Hybrid Adaptive ANC up to 50dB
  • Feedforward, feedback and talk mics
  • Up to 80 hours playback
  • boAt Hearables app, Adaptive EQ
  • In-ear detection

Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro Price in India

Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro is currently priced in India at Rs. 2,999 and is sold in Crimson Red, Platinum Gold and Velvet Grey colour options.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Best Earbuds Under Rs 3000, Best Earbuds in India, Oppo Enco Bud 3 Pro Plus, Skullcandy Jib True 2, Redmi Buds 6, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Slack Introduces Agentic AI: How the New Slackbot Automates Your Workflow
Best Earbuds Under Rs 3,000 in India: Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+, Redmi Buds 6 and More
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

