Boat is gearing up to unveil its new audio products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. The domestic audio and wearable manufacturing company will launch its Boat Nirvana X TWS true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds at the annual tech show. The brand will also showcase its Nirvana product lineup for the next financial year including Nirvana Crystl. The company will also preview its recently launched Boat Nirvana Ivy at the event.

Boat Nirvana X TWS to Debut at CES

Through a press release on Monday, Boat announced that it will debut the Boat Nirvana X TWS earbuds at CES 2025. The flagship earbuds designed and manufactured in India feature Knowles Balanced Armature drivers and Mimi's personalised audio technology. Besides the Nirvana X TWS, boAt will preview its upcoming product range for the Financial year 2026 — Boat Nirvana Crystl, Nirvana Zenith Pro, and Nirvana Ivy Pro.

The Indian brand will showcase its newly launched Boat Nirvana Ivy in the TWS category. They were launched in the country in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 2,999. Highlights of the earbuds include dual 11mm drivers, up to 50 hours of claimed total playback time on a single charge, active noise cancellation (ANC), and an IPX5-rated build among others.

Boat will also reveal its technology partnerships and innovations at the event including Ceva RealSpace, Dolby Atmos immersive audio technology, LDAC technology, Hi-Res Audio certification from the Japan Audio Society, Balanced Armature drivers by Knowles and Mimi personalised audio technology. All these technologies are co-developed with international experts and are integrated into Boat's products to deliver an immersive audio experience and superior sound quality.

Commenting about Boat's participation at CES 2025, the company's co-founder and CEO Sameer Mehta, said “our products represent a seamless blend of cutting-edge technology, user-centric design, and a commitment to local engineering. We believe that our ‘Made in India' ethos resonates with consumers worldwide, and we continue to push boundaries to create audio solutions that prioritize both quality and well-being.”