Croma Deals Corner March 2023: Best Deals on Electronics

We’ve handpicked some of the best deals and offers on Croma Deals Corner today.

Written by Devansh Dixit, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 March 2023 12:22 IST
Photo Credit: Croma

Highlights
  • Croma Deals Corner is live with hundreds of great deals and offers
  • We've handpicked the best deals you can grab today
  • Croma's Deals Corner includes deals on electronics, home appliances

Croma Deals Corner includes a large selection of products at a discounted price. You can get discounts of up to 70 percent on select gadgets, home appliances, and mobile accessories. There's something for everyone at Croma's Deal Corner. There are some great deals with cashback offers that will help you save big on your favourite product. We've handpicked some of the best deals you can grab today on Croma Deals Corner today.

Eleon Sama 30W Portable Bluetooth Speaker

You can take your music experience to the next level with the Eleon Sama 30 Watts Portable Bluetooth Speaker, now available at Croma's Deal Corner sale. This sleek and stylish speaker boasts a total power output of 30 watts, delivering high-quality sound with exceptional clarity. You can easily switch between music and hands-free communication with a built-in mic function. Plus, with its patented tap-to-pair technology and TWS connectivity, you can easily connect two Eleon Sama speakers for an even more immersive experience.

Buy now at Rs. 2,399 (MRP Rs. 15,000)

Philips Multigroom Series 7000 MG7707/15

Make the most of your grooming routine with the Philips MG7707/15 Self-Sharpening Steel Blades Cordless Trimmer, now available on Croma with exclusive offers. This 12-in-1 grooming kit with Dual-cut Technology and Power Adapt Sensor delivers precision trimming customised to your hair density. The detachable head makes cleaning effortless, while the quick charge feature allows for a trim with just 5 minutes of power. This trimmer is claimed to offer up to 90 minutes of cordless use per charge and features a non-slip rubber grip.

Don't compromise on these offers: 5 percent cashback up to Rs.1,000 on AU Small Finance Bank Credit card EMI 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,000 on AU Small Finance Bank debit and credit card

Buy now at Rs. 3,154 (MRP Rs. 4,095)

Ecovacs Deebot 25 Watts Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Upgrade your home cleaning routine with the Ecovacs Deebot 25 Watts Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, now available online at Croma's sale. Its High-Efficiency Filter is said to reduce airborne triggers while vacuuming, ensuring a deep clean that leaves no dirt behind. The vacuum also features selective cleaning modes for different occasions, a 3-stage cleaning system for effortless cleanliness, and stair safety technology to avoid falls. Plus, you can manage the vacuum from anywhere with wireless control through Amazon Echo and Google Home connectivity. And when the battery runs low, the robot automatically returns to its docking station for charging.

Buy now at Rs. 11,500 (MRP Rs. 27,900)

InBase Dashboard Mobile Holder

Stay hands-free while driving with the InBase Dashboard Mobile Holder, available now at Croma's sale. The holder is designed with an advanced silicon suction that sticks firmly on the glass and the dashboard. Its unique one-hand operational mechanism allows hassle-free mounting and dismounting. The holder can fit all devices from 3.5 to 6 inch. It's a must-have as it ensures safety while driving.

Buy now at Rs. 399 (MRP Rs. 799)

Croma Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger

Get the Croma Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger for an unparalleled charging experience. With a 10 Watt power output, this car charging adapter supports quick charging with its 3 Ampere output, making charging effortless. The high-quality metal and plastic used to make it ensure durability and longevity. The Croma Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger is compatible with car lighter sockets, making it versatile. Its single USB port provides for easy and convenient usage.

Buy now at Rs. 294 (MRP Rs. 1,000)

Eleon Dhani ANC ELEA7324 Bluetooth Headset

Get ready to experience immersive sound quality like never before with the Eleon Dhani ANC ELEA7324 Bluetooth Headset, now available at Croma's sale! Its 40mm driver provides enhanced sound quality, making it perfect for listening to your favourite music, watching movies, or attending online meetings. The latest Bluetooth version 5.0+ EDR ensures easy connectivity and a better range. Its massive battery backup of up to 25 hours provides an ideal playback time. In addition, the active noise cancellation feature lets you enjoy clear audio even in noisy surroundings.

Buy now at Rs. 1,299 (MRP Rs. 8,000)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Croma Offers, Croma Deals Corner
