Sara Ali Khan-led Gaslight trailer is finally here. Before its March 31 premiere, Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled a two-minute-long trailer for its latest whodunit thriller film, charting a royal mystery surrounding a father's disappearance, with haunting visions that question the legitimacy of it all. In it, Khan plays a differently-abled woman, who returns to her ancestral home and suspects that her father's been murdered, though she struggles to convince anyone of her claims. Pavan Kripalani, best known for Bhoot Police, directs Gaslight, which also stars Chitrangda Singh (Modern Love Mumbai) and Vikrant Massey (Chhapaak) as leads.

The Gaslight trailer opens with Meesha (Khan) returning to the royal estate after 15 years, to be welcomed by her stepmother Rukmini (Chitrangadha Singh) and her guards. “Look at you, all grown up! So good to see you, Meesha… Welcome home,” she greets, as Meesha carefully aligns her legs onto her wheelchair. It's hinted that something sinister is in play here since Meesha was invited by her father, who is nowhere to be seen. Rukmini claims that he'll be back in a few days, and continues to observe a worried Meesha's acts throughout. The Gaslight trailer then cuts to introduce Kapil (Massey), her father's right-hand man, who maintains a safe distance from his boss' personal affairs.

Unable to sleep, Meesha is then seen navigating her wheelchair around the house at late hours, occasionally greeted by a top hat-wearing shadowy entity, who drags her down the stairs. Coming back to a conscious state, she remains adamant that the figure she saw resembled her father, which is understandably met with scrutiny by the residents. “So you mean to say that Ratan is back and he's playing hide and seek with us,” a police officer (Rahul Dev) questions Meesha in the Gaslight trailer. “You say that you saw Raja Saheb in the night. If you saw him then how is he missing?” On another one of her nightly escapades, Meesha finds an abandoned car in the lot, only to discover her father's dead body seated within. However, once she returns with Kapil — for assistance — the carcass seems to have disappeared into thin air. Meesha still holds on to her father's cufflink she picked from the body, which suggests she wasn't lying after all and that she was being tricked the entire time.

As the investigation ramps up, the Gaslight trailer divulges into a montage, jumping between a submerged vehicle in the estate pond, a seemingly clueless Rukmini, another possible murder, and promises a lot more chaos. “It was challenging to get into this role both mentally and physically as she's a very layered and nuanced character. I hope this film is going to be a thrilling ride for the audience as each scene will keep them on the edge of their seat. I am grateful for the association with Tips Films Ltd, 12th Street Entertainment, Pavan Kirpalani and Disney+ Hotstar,” Khan said in a prepared statement. Gaslight also stars Akshay Oberoi (Junglee) as one of the estate's security officials.

Gaslight releases March 31, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

