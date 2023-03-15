Technology News

Gaslight Trailer: Sara Ali Khan Seeks Her Missing Father in Disney+ Hotstar Thriller

In Gaslight, a woman returns to her ancestral home to find her father missing and possibly murdered by one of the residents.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 15 March 2023 12:19 IST
Gaslight Trailer: Sara Ali Khan Seeks Her Missing Father in Disney+ Hotstar Thriller

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Sara Ali Khan in a still from Gaslight

Highlights
  • Gaslight releases March 31 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Chitrangda Singh, Vikrant Massey, and Rahul Dev also part of the cast
  • Pavan Kripalani (Bhoot Police) has directed Gaslight

Sara Ali Khan-led Gaslight trailer is finally here. Before its March 31 premiere, Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled a two-minute-long trailer for its latest whodunit thriller film, charting a royal mystery surrounding a father's disappearance, with haunting visions that question the legitimacy of it all. In it, Khan plays a differently-abled woman, who returns to her ancestral home and suspects that her father's been murdered, though she struggles to convince anyone of her claims. Pavan Kripalani, best known for Bhoot Police, directs Gaslight, which also stars Chitrangda Singh (Modern Love Mumbai) and Vikrant Massey (Chhapaak) as leads.

The Gaslight trailer opens with Meesha (Khan) returning to the royal estate after 15 years, to be welcomed by her stepmother Rukmini (Chitrangadha Singh) and her guards. “Look at you, all grown up! So good to see you, Meesha… Welcome home,” she greets, as Meesha carefully aligns her legs onto her wheelchair. It's hinted that something sinister is in play here since Meesha was invited by her father, who is nowhere to be seen. Rukmini claims that he'll be back in a few days, and continues to observe a worried Meesha's acts throughout. The Gaslight trailer then cuts to introduce Kapil (Massey), her father's right-hand man, who maintains a safe distance from his boss' personal affairs.

Unable to sleep, Meesha is then seen navigating her wheelchair around the house at late hours, occasionally greeted by a top hat-wearing shadowy entity, who drags her down the stairs. Coming back to a conscious state, she remains adamant that the figure she saw resembled her father, which is understandably met with scrutiny by the residents. “So you mean to say that Ratan is back and he's playing hide and seek with us,” a police officer (Rahul Dev) questions Meesha in the Gaslight trailer. “You say that you saw Raja Saheb in the night. If you saw him then how is he missing?” On another one of her nightly escapades, Meesha finds an abandoned car in the lot, only to discover her father's dead body seated within. However, once she returns with Kapil — for assistance — the carcass seems to have disappeared into thin air. Meesha still holds on to her father's cufflink she picked from the body, which suggests she wasn't lying after all and that she was being tricked the entire time.

As the investigation ramps up, the Gaslight trailer divulges into a montage, jumping between a submerged vehicle in the estate pond, a seemingly clueless Rukmini, another possible murder, and promises a lot more chaos. “It was challenging to get into this role both mentally and physically as she's a very layered and nuanced character. I hope this film is going to be a thrilling ride for the audience as each scene will keep them on the edge of their seat. I am grateful for the association with Tips Films Ltd, 12th Street Entertainment, Pavan Kirpalani and Disney+ Hotstar,” Khan said in a prepared statement. Gaslight also stars Akshay Oberoi (Junglee) as one of the estate's security officials.

Gaslight releases March 31, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Gaslight

Gaslight

  • Release Date 31 March 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Thriller
  • Cast
    Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi, Rahul Dev
  • Director
    Pawan Kripalani
  • Producer
    Ramesh Sadhuram Taurani
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: gaslight, gaslight trailer, gaslight release date, gaslight trailer 2023, gaslight movie 2023, gaslight 2023 cast, sara ali khan, chitrangda singh, vikrant massey, rahul dev, akshay oberoi, disney plus hotstar, pavan kripalani, bollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Samsung Electronics to Invest $230 Billion in South Korea Chipmaking Base, Will Set Up 5 Chip Factories
Gaslight Trailer: Sara Ali Khan Seeks Her Missing Father in Disney+ Hotstar Thriller
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s When Amazon’s Satellite Broadband Internet Service Will Launch
  2. Nothing Ear 2 Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Promo Images
  3. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  4. Realme C55 Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost in India
  5. Netflix Plans in India Are Reportedly Among the Cheapest Anywhere in 2023
  6. Apple Delays Bonuses, Limits Hiring in Latest Cost-Cutting Measures
  7. Nokia C99 Specifications and Price Surface Online, May Launch in Q3 2023
  8. Pixel 8 Pro Renders Surface Online With This Redesigned Camera Layout
  9. Quentin Tarantino’s Supposed Final Film Is Titled ‘The Movie Critic’: Report
  10. Infinix Hot 30i India Launch Set for March 27: Here's the First Look
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Announces Documentary Film on Hip-Hop Artist Yo Yo Honey Singh
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC May Launch in Q4 2023: Report
  3. Microsoft Confirms It Is Utilising OpenAI’s GPT-4 on Bing Search Engine
  4. Quentin Tarantino’s Supposed Final Film Is Reportedly Titled ‘The Movie Critic’
  5. Realme C55 India Price, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Ahead of March 21 Launch
  6. Gaslight Trailer: Sara Ali Khan Seeks Her Missing Father in Disney+ Hotstar Thriller
  7. Samsung Electronics to Invest $230 Billion in South Korea Chipmaking Base, Will Set Up 5 Chip Factories
  8. Bitcoin Soars Over $24,700, Stablecoins Suffer Small Losses: Details
  9. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a May Go on Sale in June; Colour Options, Storage Configurations Leaked
  10. OpenAI's GPT-4 'Exhibits Human-Level Performance', Will Respond to Both Image, Text Inputs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.