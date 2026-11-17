Blaupunkt Atomik Knightz 25K boombox was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest addition to the company's portable party speaker lineup. It comes with a 120W audio output and wireless karaoke support. According to the company, the new speaker features dual 3-inch full-range drivers and a dedicated 4-inch woofer, along with a wireless microphone for karaoke sessions. It is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge and supports fast charging.

Blaupunkt Atomik Knightz 25K Price in India and Availability

The Blaupunkt Atomik Knightz 25K is priced at Rs. 14,990 in India. It is available for purchase through the company's official website and Amazon.

Blaupunkt Atomik Knightz 25K Features, Specifications

The Atomik Knightz 25K delivers a claimed 120W audio output through a three-driver configuration comprising two 3-inch full-range speakers and a dedicated 4-inch woofer. Blaupunkt says the setup is designed to offer clear vocals and detailed audio alongside deeper bass, catering to different music genres.

The boombox also supports wireless karaoke and comes with a wireless microphone. This allows users to sing along to music without requiring a separate wired microphone connection.

The Blaupunkt Atomik Knightz 25K features Party Aura Lights with multiple modes. This, as per the company, allows users to change the lighting effects to suit different occasions. These lights are integrated into its rounded design, which also includes smooth contours and a large carry handle on top for easier portability.

For battery life, the Atomik Knightz 25K is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of continuous playback. It also supports fast charging. The company notes that actual playback time may vary depending on volume levels, lighting effects and usage. On the durability front, the boombox comes with IPX6 water resistance.