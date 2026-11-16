Xiaomi has added its Clip open-ear wireless earbuds to its global website ahead of the launch event later this week. The earbuds debuted in China in May, alongside the Xiaomi 17 Max and Smart Band 10 Pro. The global listing confirms a clip-on design, 11mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.4 and Apple Find My support. Xiaomi also claims up to 38 hours of battery life with the charging case. The company has yet to announce global pricing or availability.

Xiaomi Clip Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi Clip has an open-ear design, with each earbud held in place by a clip that attaches to the outer ear. Each unit weighs 5.5g and measures 28.15 x 18.98 x 24.98mm. Xiaomi has used a titanium wire bridge with a shape-memory alloy construction for the fit. The charging case comes with a vegan leather finish and is offered in Graphite Black, Frost Purple, Pearl White and Sand Gold colour options.

For audio, the earbuds use 11mm dynamic drivers with a microcrystalline metal-coated diaphragm. They support LHDC 5.0, AAC and SBC codecs, along with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. The listed frequency response range is 20Hz to 48kHz. Bluetooth 5.4 handles wireless connectivity, while multipoint pairing lets users connect the earbuds to two devices at once.

For calls, Xiaomi has equipped the Clip with four microphones, including a bone-conduction voice pickup unit. The earbuds also use wind-noise reduction and AI noise reduction to improve call clarity. A directional acoustic design is meant to limit sound leakage. Users can adjust the controls through the Xiaomi Earbuds app, while audio sharing and seamless switching are supported on compatible Xiaomi HyperOS devices.

Each earbud houses a 60mAh battery, while the charging case has a 510mAh cell. Xiaomi rates the earbuds for up to nine hours of playback on a single charge when using AAC, or up to 38 hours with the case. These figures fall to six hours and 25 hours, respectively, with LHDC 5.0 enabled. A 10-minute charge is claimed to deliver up to 3.5 hours of playback. The case charges over USB Type-C.

The Xiaomi Clip also supports Apple's Find My network, which can help users locate the charging case. It has an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance and includes a recording function that can be controlled with a triple press on the earbuds or case.

Xiaomi Clip Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Clip will make its global debut on November 17 alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro series, Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, Smart Band 11 and select Mijia smart home products. The earbuds were launched in China in May at a price of CNY 849 (roughly Rs. 12,000) in Obsidian Black, Parrot Purple, Pearl White, and Satin Gold (translated from Chinese) finishes.

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