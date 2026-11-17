Star Wars: Galactic Racer, the acclaimed racing title from developer Fuse Games, is getting the much-requested split-screen multiplayer mode. The studio announced Monday that a new Free Play mode featuring local split-screen play, was in the works and would be released early next year. Galactic Racer launched last month and received rave reviews. The game features a single-player campaign and online multiplayer.

Fuse Games announced the split-screen multiplayer mode via a post on X, confirming it would arrive in the game in early 2027. The mode, officially titled Free Play, will support up to four-player local split-screen multiplayer. The studio did not announce a release date for the mode.

A dedicated team at the Fuse Games has been working on the Free Play mode, which will allow Star Wars: Galactic Racer players to choose their vehicle, character, planet, and racetrack and race solo or with up to three other players in local split-screen.

We've heard you! Local split-screen multiplayer racing is coming in early 2027. A dedicated team at @Fuse_Games has been working hard to bring a brand new mode, Free Play, to STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™. This new mode will allow you to choose your vehicle, character, planet, and race track to race alone or with up to 3 other players in local split-screen action. — STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™ (@SWGalacticRacer) November 16, 2026

Star Wars: Galactic Racer launched in October with online multiplayer, but local split-screen mode became one of the most requested features after release. The racing title comes with a Roguelite single-player campaign, along with up to 12-player online multiplayer.

Galactic Racer launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 6. Fuse Games announced last week that the game had reached 1.5 million players in one month. Star Wars: Galactic Racer also became one of the highest-rated games of the year, reaching an aggregate score of 88 on Metacritic. It is also the highest-rated Star Wars game since 2003's Knights of the Old Republic.

The racing title takes place in the New Republic Era after the events of Return of the Jedi and features iconic Star Wars locations like Hoth, Endor, Tatooine, Lantaana, Jakku, Ando Prime, and Sentinel One. The races feature four classes of vehicles: podracers, landspeeders, speeder bikes, and skimspeeders, all of which can be customised through progression in the game.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer's single-player campaign features Roguelite aspects that allow players to go on branching runs in racing tournaments across different planets.