Samsung could bring variable aperture cameras back to its flagship smartphone lineup with the Galaxy S28 series, according to a tipster. The Galaxy S28 Pro and Galaxy S28 Ultra are reportedly being considered for the camera upgrade, although the company has yet to confirm any details. The Galaxy S27 series is still awaiting its debut and is expected to launch in early 2027. Since the Galaxy S28 series is not expected to arrive until 2028, it is too early to tell whether the South Korean tech giant will go ahead with these plans.

Samsung Galaxy S28 Pro, Galaxy S28 Ultra Tipped to Get Variable Aperture Cameras

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claimed that Samsung could bring variable aperture cameras to the Galaxy S28 Pro and Galaxy S28 Ultra. He also hinted that other smartphone makers are exploring the technology for their upcoming flagship devices.

Notably, variable aperture cameras work by changing the size of the lens opening to let in more or less light. A wider opening helps in low-light conditions, while a narrower one works better in bright surroundings. Samsung first brought the feature to its smartphones with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in 2018. It later featured on the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S10 series before Samsung dropped it with the Galaxy S20 lineup.

The purported Galaxy S28 Ultra has previously been linked to a switchable 2D/3D display, which Samsung developed in collaboration with Postech. A report from April suggested that the technology could feature on the flagship phone, although Samsung has not confirmed whether it plans to bring it to a commercial device.

Samsung is also reportedly working on a slidable smartphone with a rollable OLED panel developed by Samsung Display. The device is tipped to arrive in the first half of 2028, potentially around the launch of the Galaxy S28 series. Neither the phone nor its launch timeline has been officially confirmed.