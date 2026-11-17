Google has added new features to its Gemini app and Notebook. The Gemini app is getting 66 regional voice options, including Indian English and Hindi, giving users more choice when interacting with the assistant. Gemini Notebook is also getting an update that lets users turn their notes, research and other saved material into interactive websites. The new voices are rolling out to Android and iOS users, while the website creation feature is available through Notebook on the web.

Google Gemini App Gets 66 New Regional Voices

Google has started rolling out 66 new regional voices for the Gemini app on Android and iOS, following an announcement at its Google I/O event earlier this year. The options cover several languages and regional variants, including US English, UK English, Indian English, Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese, Indonesian and Korean. Google says the voices reflect local speech patterns, with variations in cadence, pitch and inflection rather than exaggerated accents.

The chosen voice will be used across the Gemini app, including Gemini Live conversations, language practice sessions and responses played aloud using the Listen icon in chats. Users can preview and select a voice through the three-dot menu in Gemini Live or the app's voice settings.

Gemini Notebook Can Now Turn Sources Into Interactive Websites

Alongside the regional voice update, Google has added a feature that allows Gemini Notebook to create interactive websites using the material saved in a notebook. Google said users can, for example, turn their study material into an interactive periodic table or historical timeline, build a dashboard to explore quarterly sales figures, or create a tracker for project tasks and deadlines. They can start by typing "make me a site" in the Notebook chat and describing what they want.

Google said the feature is rolling out globally on the web for Gemini Notebook users aged 18 and above. It is also available to Google Workspace subscribers, with support for the mobile app expected to follow.