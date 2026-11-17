According to a security researcher on Monday, some of the most visited websites around the world, such as those owned by Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA, have been compromised in order to steal cryptocurrencies and infect iPhones. The scripts attempted to replace the payment address with the cryptocurrency address of the hacker, skim off card numbers as customers input their credit card details, capture cookies and screenshots, and drop malware on iOS devices. According to cybersecurity firm HudsonRock, it has also found evidence that the websites served malicious code to their visitors.

Salesforce Disables Compromised Script While Equifax Reports No System Breach

Reuters was unable to immediately determine whether the code had been used effectively in each of the cases, or the degree of any hack that may have resulted from this. Salesforce confirmed that it was investigating any unauthorised changes made to the Optimisely script, and had disabled it as a precaution. Equifax also investigated the matter and found no breach in its systems.

This incident also brings up new issues related to the safety of cryptocurrency wallets on Apple products, with recent reports about the unpatched iOS vulnerability which could lead to wallet credential exposure. Last week, the iOS 27.2.1 security update released by Apple failed to fix the vulnerability dubbed worst_query, which could expose wallet credentials for cryptocurrencies.

The developer who discovered the vulnerability, dubbed forcequitOS, stated on November 10 that the security flaw was still live in iOS 27.2.1 as well as the first beta version of iOS 27.3, which contradicted speculation that Apple's latest update had patched the flaw. iOS 27.2.1 was rolled out by Apple on November 9, just one day after the source code of the exploit was posted by the researcher on GitHub. The security update mentions fixes to various components but does not include anything related to worst_query.

Binance had previously warned iPhone users about the same vulnerability, advising them that malicious applications could access sensitive information stored by other apps, including cryptocurrency wallet credentials. The exchange highlighted that there is a potential problem in the system known as “worse_query,” where malicious programs can access other apps' files. The vulnerability exposes recovery phrases, private keys, and login credentials saved on the device, while emphasising that the issue is associated with Apple's operating system and not just Binance.