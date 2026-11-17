Samsung's One UI 9.5 is still far away from a stable release, but interested users can currently sign up to try out its public beta, which is expected to roll out this month, or in December. While we await the final release for Samsung devices, a leaked APK file of the unreleased Bixby 5.0 has emerged online. After a video of the same appeared demoing and showcasing its new interface and features. A new report highlights its memory retention features, which could land up being released in the final version along with One UI 9.5 next year.

Leaked Bixby 5.0 APK Reveals New User Interface and Memory Feature

According to a report by Android Authority that got its hands on the leaked APK file, Samsung has created a fresh-new interface for its Bixby AI assistant and also added a built-in memory feature.

The leaked .apk file which is reportedly available for download online, brings a new interface upon firing up the Bixby app. There's a new floating bubble interface with options encouraging users to try out new “Actions” along with “Things” one can ask the assistant to get done. This new interface is said to be cleaner than the existing one.

The bigger update is Bixby's ability to remember things. The source claims that there's a new toggle in the Bixby app settings, (under Advanced features) called ‘Memory'. Turn the Memory feature on activates a new built-in memory for the assistant, allowing it to remember details and preferences spoken out to it during conversations.

This can be done by specifically speaking out commands asking the AI assistant to “Remember”, “Save” details by speaking out those hotwords. Else there is also an option to automatically generate memories from conversations with the AI assistant. Remembering things, basically gets users more personalised responses.

A previous report mentioned that Samsung's One UI 9.5 update will also bring a new Phone app search interface. The search button which is currently located in the upper half of the interface will reportedly be placed alongside the bottom menu, with the Keypad, Recents and Contacts tabs. The public beta rollout of One UI 9.5 is expected to begin with Samsung's Galaxy S26 series of smartphones.