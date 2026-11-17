Xiaomi Smart Band 11 has been launched in select global markets. The new smart band features a 1.72-inch AMOLED display and is advertised to deliver up to 21 days of battery life in a single charge. Xiaomi Smart Band 11 is scheduled to arrive in more markets later today. It offers heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking with low-level vibration alerts. The wearable supports over 150 sports modes and offers underwater heart rate monitoring backed by a 5ATM rating.

Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Price

The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 costs EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,500) in European markets. It is available in the UK in Midnight Black, Glacier Silver and Mystic Rose shades. It comes in standard variants alongside special unibody aluminium and ceramic finishes.

In the UAE, the Xiaomi Smart Band 11 is priced at AED 189 (roughly Rs. 5,000). It will be launched in other global markets alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro series and Mijia devices on November 17.

Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 features a 1.72-inch AMOLED touch display with 212x520 pixel resolution and peak brightness of up to 2,000 candelas per square meter. For health and fitness monitoring, the smart band uses dual-LED and dual-PD optical sensors along with Xiaomi's latest proprietary heart rate algorithms and medical calibration. It supports continuous 24-hour heart rate monitoring and 24-hour blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking. Xiaomi says the smart band will alert you with vibrations if the levels drop low.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 offers stress tracking with relaxation prompts and female health management. Other sensors onboard include an optical heart rate sensor, pulse oximeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, ambient light sensor, and linear haptic motor. The smart band features a Sleep Management Assistant that is designed to monitor wearers' daily routines and sleep stages. The wearable supports over 150 sports modes.

The wearable supports NFC for contactless payments. It offers remote camera shutter control and shortcut gestures for navigation. The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The new device works with devices running Android 8.0 or iOS 14.0 and above via the Mi Fitness app.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 has 5ATM water resistance and is claimed to track heart rate while swimming. It packs a 233mAh battery that takes roughly 90 minutes to fully charge. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 21 days of battery life in light usage conditions, up to 10 days with normal usage, and up to six days when using the Always-On Display (AOD) mode. It has a 9.99mm case profile and weighs around 15.58g (excluding the strap).