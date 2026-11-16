Lava Probuds Xplore 13 were launched in India on Monday. The latest true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones from the homegrown brand come with 13mm drivers. They offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and Intelligent Noise Cancellation (INC). Lava says the TWS earbuds have an IPX5 rating for water resistance. The Lava Probuds Xplore 13 are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge, with the charging case.

Lava Probuds Xplore 13 Price in India, Availability

The price of the Lava Probuds Xplore 13 in India is set at Rs. 969. The TWS earbuds are available for purchase through Amazon and retail outlets across the country. They are offered in two colour options — Stereo White and Sonic Black.

Lava Probuds Xplore 13 Features and Specifications

The Lava Probuds Xplore 13 feature 13mm speaker drivers. They also support dynamic sound effects and have a signal-to-noise ratio of over 60dB. The earbuds offer a frequency response range of 100Hz to 10,000Hz and are powered by the AB5656C2 chipset.

For calls, the TWS earbuds come with Intelligent Noise Cancellation (INC), which is said to reduce background noise. Lava claims up to 4.5 hours of talking time on the Probuds Xplore 13.

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity, with a transmission range of up to 10 metres. They also support single-device pairing and carry an IPX5 rating for protection against water jets.

In terms of battery life, the Lava Probuds Xplore 13 are claimed to offer up to five hours of music playback on a single charge. With the charging case, the total playback time is rated at up to 30 hours. Each earbud houses a 35mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 350mAh battery.

The company claims that the earbuds take approximately 30 minutes to charge, while the case takes around 70 minutes. Lava also says that a 10-minute charge can provide up to 1.5 hours of playback. The earbuds are rated to offer up to 2,000 hours of standby time.

The charging case measures 60 x 45 x 21 mm, and the complete TWS package weighs approximately 50g. Lava is also offering its Over-the-Counter Replacement (OTCR) support for the Probuds Xplore 13.