Samsung is reportedly developing a new pair of over-ear headphones. The device, possibly called the Samsung Galaxy Studio, has been in the rumour mill for some time, and newly leaked renders offer an early glimpse of the design language. The Galaxy Studio is expected to feature physical volume buttons. It could include a dedicated active noise cancellation (ANC) toggle. It is likely to come in two colours. The Galaxy Studio headphones are expected to go official early next year.

Samsung Galaxy Studio Design Leaked

Graphics obtained by SamMobile suggest the structural design of Samsung's unannounced over-ear headphones. The leak shows the Galaxy Studio with physical buttons situated at the base of both ear cups.

Photo Credit: SamMobile

The images show the purported Galaxy Studio with a dedicated button to toggle active noise cancellation (ANC), alongside rocker keys for adjusting media volume levels. It will reportedly include touch-sensitive gesture controls alongside the physical buttons.

Samsung's upcoming headphones are tipped to arrive in at least Black and Red colours. The company could alter these shades or change the marketing names before the official launch.

The Galaxy Studio is expected to launch in early 2027 alongside the Galaxy S27 lineup. The new audio offering could compete with the Apple AirPods Max and AirPods Max 2.

With Galaxy Studio, the company appears to be expanding its audio hardware portfolio beyond its traditional product categories. The South Korean brand launched its inaugural open-ear earbuds, Galaxy Buds On, earlier this month. They are priced at $229 (roughly Rs. 21,000) in the US. The earphones use 11.3mm TwinBoost speakers and offer automatic volume adjustment.

The Galaxy Buds On runs on the Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 Sound Platform and has a Class-D amplifier. The earbuds carry an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. They are said to offer up to 9.5 hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 38 hours with the charging case. The earbuds pack 61mAh batteries, while the case has a 530mAh battery.