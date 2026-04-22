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Sony 1000X The Collexion Reportedly Listed on Regional Websites, Expected to Launch Soon

The Sony 1000X The Collexion may use a MediaTek MT2855 chip, which might be paired with Sony’s QN3 processor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 22 April 2026 12:49 IST
Sony 1000X The Collexion Reportedly Listed on Regional Websites, Expected to Launch Soon

Sony WH-1000XM6 (pictured) was initially unveiled in May 2025

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Highlights
  • Sony WH-1000XX leak hints at 10th anniversary headphones
  • Listing reveals “1000X The Collexion” branding and tagline
  • DSEE Ultimate audio upscaling support is expected on the headset
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Sony appears to be preparing a new addition to its flagship headphone lineup, with early details surfacing online ahead of an official announcement. Previous leaks have hinted at a special model tied to a milestone for the company's popular 1000X series. While Sony has not confirmed anything yet, recent findings suggest the launch could take place soon, with expectations pointing to a premium design, upgraded internals, and a higher price positioning compared to existing models.

New Sony 1000X The Collexion Leak Reveals Tagline, Model Name

According to findings shared by The Walkman Blog, Sony briefly listed a new headset called “1000X The Collexion” on its Australia and New Zealand websites before removing the pages. The listing mentioned the model number WH-1000XX and included the tagline “Master the art of listening.” The naming is believed to reference the 10-year milestone of the 1000X series, which began with the MDR-1000X in 2016.

An accompanying alt text description on the listing is said to have indicated the Sony 1000X The Collexion in a white colour variant, describing a person wearing the headphones against a brown gradient background. This aligns with earlier information suggesting both black and white colour options. The headphones are expected to feature active noise cancellation and may deliver performance comparable to or above the current flagship models.

The latest report also points to a MediaTek MT2855 chipset on the Sony 1000X The Collexion, which could be paired with Sony's own processing, possibly the QN3 chip. DSEE Ultimate audio upscaling is reportedly included as well. The design is expected to use metal hinges and a more premium build, although the headset may not support a foldable form factor. The unit is reportedly manufactured in Vietnam.

A previous report suggested that the headphones could launch on May 19 with a price of EUR 629 (roughly Rs. 67,600). Additional claims from early testers indicate that the headset may not support USB audio playback and may not introduce major changes in sound quality compared to recent models.

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Further reading: Sony 1000X The ColleXion, Sony 1000X The ColleXion Features, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Sony 1000X The Collexion Reportedly Listed on Regional Websites, Expected to Launch Soon
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