Oppo Enco Clip 2 and Oppo Watch X3 Mini have been launched in China and in select markets globally, alongside the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Pro. The new wearables focus on design and everyday usability, with the Enco Clip 2 offering an open-ear clip form factor, dual dynamic drivers, and Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity. The Oppo Watch X3 Mini arrives with a compact AMOLED display, Snapdragon W5 chipset, and a range of health and fitness tracking features, including advanced activity monitoring and AI-backed coaching tools.

Oppo Enco Clip 2, Oppo Watch X3 Mini Price, Availability

The Oppo Enco Clip 2 is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 12,300), with a limited-time price of CNY 849 (roughly Rs. 11,600). The open-ear headset is available in High-Gloss Gold and Space Grey (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is already listed on the company's store in China, and will go on sale later this week.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Watch X3 Mini starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 24,700) for the Bluetooth-only variant, while higher-end models are priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 27,400) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 34,200), with the top variant offering eSIM support and premium finishes, including the High-gloss Gold option. The Watch X3 Mini comes in High-gloss Gold, Mocha Brown, and Starlight Silver (translated from Chinese) finishes.

Both devices will go on sale starting April 24 via Oppo's official e-store and major e-commerce platforms in China.

Oppo Enco Clip 2 Features, Specifications

The Oppo Enco Clip 2 come with an open-ear, ear-clip design that wraps around the outer ear instead of sitting inside the ear canal, aiming to provide a more comfortable and breathable fit for extended use. The earbuds feature a dual dynamic driver setup, combining 11mm and 9mm drivers, tuned to deliver balanced sound with clearer mids and extended highs.

They support a 20Hz to 40kHz frequency range and include headphone-side spatial audio support for a more immersive listening experience. A three-microphone system, including a VPU sensor, is used for AI-backed call noise reduction to improve voice clarity during calls.

For connectivity, the Oppo Enco Clip 2 earbuds use Bluetooth 6.1 and support dual-device pairing, allowing seamless switching between two connected devices. They offer a working range of up to 10 metres and support multiple audio codecs, including SBC, AAC, and LHDC, for higher-quality wireless audio transmission.

The Oppo Enco Clip 2 charging case houses a 530mAh battery and supports USB Type-C charging, with a full charge taking around 80 minutes. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 9.5 hours of playback on a single charge. With the charging case, the total music playback time is said to extend up to 40 hours.

Each earbud weighs approximately 5.2g, while the total weight with the case is around 46.3g. The earbuds also come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Watch X3 Mini Features, Specifications

The Oppo Watch X3 Mini sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a 466×466 resolution, sapphire glass protection, and up to 1000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon W5 platform and runs on ColorOS Watch 16. The smartwatch includes features such as AI-based fitness coaching, sleep tracking, menstrual cycle monitoring, stress tracking, and a range of workout modes. It also supports over 100 sports modes and offers tools for tracking physical and mental health metrics.

The Oppo Watch X3 Mini houses a 354mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life in long mode and about 2.5 days under heavy use. It supports magnetic charging, with a full charge taking around 60 minutes.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Watch X3 Mini include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, and an optional eSIM variant for cellular support. The watch supports NFC for payments and access cards, along with voice assistant support. The smartwatch, with an 18K gold and stainless-steel case, measures 43.2×43.2×11.18mm and weighs about 40.4g without the strap. It comes with 5ATM and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance.