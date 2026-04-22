Technology News
English Edition

Qualcomm CEO Reportedly Visits Samsung Foundry in Korea to Discuss Producing 2nm Chips

Qualcomm is reportedly aiming to diversify chip production to Samsung, amid rising TSMC wafer prices.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 April 2026 17:58 IST
Qualcomm CEO Reportedly Visits Samsung Foundry in Korea to Discuss Producing 2nm Chips

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm produced its recent flagship chip using TSMC's 3nm process technology

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon reportedly visited South Korea
  • This would mark Qualcomm’s return to Samsung
  • Qualcomm CEO met with SK Hynix
Advertisement

Qualcomm relied on TSMC to manufacture its recent flagship chipsets, but that pattern could change soon. The chipmaker is reportedly in talks with Samsung for the production of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 using Samsung's 2nm process. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has reportedly arrived in South Korea to discuss the company's return to Samsung's foundry business with the executives. Improved yields at Samsung and increased manufacturing costs are likely to be the key reasons for Qualcomm's move to Samsung. Amon reportedly met with executives from SK Hynix.

Qualcomm in Talks With Samsung for 2nm Chips

As per a report by Hankyung.com (in Korean), Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon visited South Korea to meet Samsung executives. The core agenda of Amon's visit to Korea is the association with Samsung Foundry for the production of Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chips, aka Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoCs, using a 2nm process.

VoltQualcomm Discussion
Explore More...

If a contract is signed, this would mark Qualcomm's comeback to Samsung for cutting-edge chip production after several years of relying on TSMC. The shift is driven by Samsung's restoration of technological credibility through the resolution of chronic yield and overheating issues. Qualcomm is reportedly aiming to diversify chip production to Samsung, amid rising costs of TSMC's wafer.

The report further states that the Qualcomm CEO met with SK Hynix to discuss measures to secure memory semiconductor supplies as the demand for memory is increasing, fuelled by AI.

At the CES 2026 in January, Cristiano Amon said that Qualcomm had begun discussions with Samsung Electronics for chip manufacturing. Qualcomm chose TSMC in 2022 over Samsung Electronics to manufacture its processors due to performance concerns.

The next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipsets are likely to be released this year at the annual Snapdragon Summit in September or October this year. This chip is likely to be used in flagship smartphones from Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus. We can expect models like Xiaomi 18, OnePlus 16, and Samsung Galaxy S27 to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipsets manufactured using Samsung's 2nm process.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Samsung, TSMC, SK Hynix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Coinbase Announces USDC-INR Trading Services for Users in India

Related Stories

Qualcomm CEO Reportedly Visits Samsung Foundry in Korea to Discuss Producing 2nm Chips
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Arrives With a 6,500mAh Battery at This Price in India
  2. Sennheiser CX 80U, HD 400U With USB Type-C Connectivity Launched in India
  3. Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Vivo X300 FE Roundup: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Compared
  6. Honor 600 Pro, Honor 600 Finally Debut With 7,000mAh Batteries: See Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Boat Aavante Prime X Soundbar Launched in India With Dolby Atmos, Wireless Satellite Speakers: Price, Features
  2. Qualcomm CEO Reportedly Visits Samsung Foundry in Korea to Discuss Producing 2nm Chips
  3. Coinbase Announces USDC-INR Trading Services for Users in India
  4. Redmi K Pad 2 Launched With 8.8-Inch 3K Display, Dimensity 9500 Chip: Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus Watch 4 Launch Appears Imminent as Listing Confirms Snapdragon W5 Chip, OxygenOS Watch 8
  6. Sennheiser CX 80U, Sennheiser HD 400U With USB Type-C Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Elden Ring Film Adaptation Sets 2028 Release Date; Full Cast Revealed as Production Begins
  8. Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 Launched With 7,000mAh Batteries, 200-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications
  9. Scammers Offer Passage to Ships Stranded Near Strait of Hormuz in Exchange for Crypto: Report
  10. Apple's iOS 27, macOS 27 and iPadOS 27 Updates Will Introduce Stricter Network Security Settings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »