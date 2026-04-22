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Sennheiser CX 80U, Sennheiser HD 400U With USB Type-C Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Features

The CX 80U features a 9.7mm driver in a lightweight in-ear design, while the HD 400U offers an over-ear build with a detachable cable.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 April 2026 15:38 IST
Sennheiser CX 80U, Sennheiser HD 400U With USB Type-C Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser HD 400U is available in a single black colourway

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Highlights
  • Both models feature USB Type-C wired connectivity
  • The headsets support up to 24-bit and 96kHz audio playback
  • Plug-and-play design removes need for pairing or charging
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Sennheiser has launched the CX 80U and HD 400U wired headphones in India, and both models support USB Type-C connectivity. The new models are said to focus on delivering high-resolution digital audio with support for up to 24-bit and 96kHz playback, while maintaining a simple plug-and-play experience without pairing or charging. Both devices include inline controls, MEMS microphones, and broad compatibility across smartphones, tablets, and PCs, targeting users who prefer reliable, low-latency audio for everyday use, gaming, and work.

Sennheiser CX 80U, Sennheiser HD 400U Price in India, Availability

The Sennheiser CX 80U is priced at Rs. 1,990 in India, while the Sennheiser HD 400U costs Rs. 5,990. The CX 80U is offered in Black, Sakura, and White colourways, while the HD 400U is available in a single Black shade.

Both models are available starting Wednesday, via Sennheiser's official website, Amazon, Flipkart, leading electronics retailers, and select Croma and Reliance Digital stores across the country.

Sennheiser CX 80U, Sennheiser HD 400U Features, Specifications

The Sennheiser CX 80U features a 9.7mm dynamic driver with a frequency response range of 17Hz to 20,000Hz, 28 ohms impedance, and a sound pressure level of 119dB. Meanwhile, the HD 400U uses dynamic drivers with a frequency response of 18Hz to 20,000Hz, 18 ohms impedance, and 120dB sound pressure level. Both models support up to 24-bit and 96kHz digital audio playback for high-resolution sound.

Both Sennheiser CX 80U and HD 400U headphones use a USB Type-C wired connection that delivers stable, uncompressed audio with minimal latency, making them suitable for gaming, video streaming, and calls. They include inline smart controls and MEMS microphones with omnidirectional pickup for calls and voice assistant access.

According to the company, the Sennheiser CX 80U features a lightweight in-ear design weighing approximately 14.3g, with three sizes of ear tips for a secure fit and passive noise isolation. It has a 1.2m cable and a compact form factor suited for everyday use.

On the other hand, the Sennheiser HD 400U features a closed-back over-ear design with passive noise isolation, a foldable build, and replaceable ear pads for comfort. It weighs 217g and comes with a 1.4m detachable cable, allowing users to switch between the included USB Type-C cable and optional analogue cables for flexibility.

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Further reading: Sennheiser CX 80U, Sennheiser HD 400U, Sennheiser CX 80U Price in India, Sennheiser HD 400U Price in India, Sennheiser CX 80U India Launch, Sennheiser HD 400U India Launch, Sennheiser CX 80U Features, Sennheiser HD 400U Features, Sennheiser
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Sennheiser CX 80U, Sennheiser HD 400U With USB Type-C Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Features
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