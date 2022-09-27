Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale ends this week on Friday. However, there are still several great deals on offer, including electronic products under the Rs. 5,000 mark. In addition, the available bank offers — a 10 percent instant discount for ICICI Bank and Axis Bank customers — can further bring down the cost of these products. If you are looking for affordable options during the sale, then we have compiled a list of some of the best deals that are currently available on Flipkart.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best deals on Bluetooth portable speakers

Boat Stone 350 (Rs. 1,299)

The Boat Stone 350 has received a massive 62 percent price cut during the sale and is currently available for just Rs. 1,299. This portable speaker has a 10W audio output. Its 2,200mAh battery is said to provide up to 12 hours of listening time. This portable speaker offers Bluetooth v5.0 support and is said to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres.

JBL Flip Essential (Rs. 3,999)

Flipkart is offering this portable Bluetooth speaker from JBL for Rs. 3,999 during the Big Billion Days 2022 Sale. The JBL Flip Essential sports a durable fabric exterior layer and has an IPX7 water-resistant design. It is claimed to have a battery life of up to 10 hours with around 3.5 hours of charging time. This Bluetooth speaker has a 16W audio output and sports dual external passive bass radiators.

Portronics SoundDrum POR547 (Rs. 1,649)

The Portronics SoundDrum POR547 has received a 45 percent discount, which has reduced its price to Rs. 1,649. It is claimed to have a 7-hour battery life and takes about 4 hours to get back to full capacity. This portable speaker has a 10W audio output and supports Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. It also features an inbuilt microphone for answering calls.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best deals on smartwatches

Fire-Boltt Atom (Rs. 3,799)

This smartwatch sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED touch display. It features an inbuilt microphone and speaker for supporting Bluetooth calling. The Fire-Boltt Atom can also be used to command a virtual voice assistant. It is claimed to have a six-day battery life and IP67 water and dust-resistant design. The smartwatch also comes with over 150 sports modes. It is currently available with a whopping 76 percent discount.

Dizo Watch D (Rs. 1,999)

The Dizo Watch D features a 1.8-inch touch display with 550 nits of brightness. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. This smartwatch is claimed to have a battery life of up to 14 days. It supports Bluetooth v5.1 and includes over 110 sports modes. You can purchase this smartwatch currently for a reduced price of Rs. 1,999.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best deals on hard drives

Seagate Ultra Touch 1TB (Rs. 4,099)

The Seagate Ultra Touch has received a 31 percent price cut, which has brought its price down to Rs. 4,099. This external hard drive offers USB Type-C connectivity and compatibility with the USB 3.0 standard. It is claimed to offer transfer speeds of up to 120MBps. The hard drive also features 256-bit AES Encryption for keeping your data secure.

Toshiba Canvio Advance 1TB (Rs. 3,699)

The Toshiba Canvio Advance is an external hard drive that sports a textured exterior finish. It features USB 3.2 Gen 1 technology for fast data transfer speeds. This storage drive is 13.5mm thick and weighs about 149g, as per the company. It is currently available on Flipkart with a 47 percent price cut.

Western Digital (WD) My Passport 1TB (Rs. 3,899)

Flipkart is currently selling this external hard drive for Rs. 3,899, thanks to a 51 percent discount. It features built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption and password protection for keeping data secured. The hard drive features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface for high-speed data transfers. The WD My Passport is 11.15mm thin and weighs about 120g, the company claims.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best deals on wireless routers

TP-Link Archer C6 (Rs. 2,299)

The TP-Link Archer C6 is a wireless router that offers 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. The router features four RJ-45 Gigabit LAN ports and a single RJ-45 Gigabit WAN port. There are also four antennas for seamless wireless connectivity with multiple devices. This router features a WPA3 security protocol for keeping your network secured. It has received a 54 percent price cut during the sale and the available exchange offer can further reduce its cost by up to Rs. 200.

Mi Router 4A (Rs. 1,298)

This wireless router from Xiaomi is powered by an 880MHz dual-core processor for a smooth browsing experience. The Mi Router 4A supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band WiFi with connection speed up to 1,167Mbps. It is equipped with a single WAN port, two LAN ports, and four omnidirectional high-gain antennas. This Mi router can be purchased for a discounted price of Rs. 1,298.

