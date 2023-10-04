Technology News

Macbook Air M2 Drops Under Rs. 90,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is a Steal Deal

MacBook Air M2 was launched in India last year priced at Rs. 1,19,900

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 October 2023 13:27 IST
MacBook Air M2 offers 18 hours of video playback on a single charge

Highlights
  • Apple MacBook Air M2 was launched in July 2022
  • The MacBook Air M2 price in India was recently dropped by Rs. 5,000
  • The laptop is currently available for purchase under the Rs. 90,000 mark
Apple's MacBook Air M2 is currently selling at a discounted price on Flipkart, ahead of the upcoming sale event on the e-commerce platform. The 13-inch laptop was launched last year priced at Rs. 1,19,900, and its price was lowered by Rs. 5,000 nearly a year later when Apple unveiled a larger model with a 15-inch display powered by the same M2 chipset. However, as part of the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can buy the second-generation MacBook under Rs. 90,000.

Ahead of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale that is set to begin on October 8, Apple's MacBook Air M2 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is listed at Rs. 94,990 on the e-commerce platform. This is significantly lower than the retail price of the laptop, but customers can also avail of a discount of Rs. 5,000 on Axis Bank credit card or HDFC Bank transactions, bringing the price of the MacBook Air M2 down to Rs. 89,990.

apple macbook air me deal flipkart screenshot apple macbook air

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

It is worth noting that the price is inclusive of the card offers on Flipkart, but these discounts are likely to change in the run-up to the sale based on the availability of units — this is a common phenomenon during sale events. You can further lower the price of the MacBook Air M2 by up to Rs. 20,000 by exchanging an eligible laptop model.

Apple's MacBook Air M2 was launched in June 2022 as the successor to the 2020 model that featured the first-generation M1 Apple Silicon chip. When the company revealed its new M2-powered MacBook Air model last year, Apple revealed that the new chip was 18 percent faster in CPU performance and 35 percent faster in GPU performance than the model that debuted in 2020.

The 13-inch laptop sports a Liquid Retina Display with a display notch that results in thinner bezels compared to its predecessor. It can be purchased in various RAM and storage configurations, with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. Apple claims the MacBook Air M2 will offer 18 hours of battery backup — on a single charge — while watching videos. You can also purchase an optional 67W charger that can charge the device to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Comment
 
 

