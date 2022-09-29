Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is entering its final days. The seven-day sale with discounts on a large selection of mobile phones, smart devices, laptops, and other electronics will conclude on September 30. The e-commerce website is offering massive discounts on old iPhone models, Google Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone 1, and more. Further, there is up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones, tablets, and accessories with additional no-cost EMI options, Paytm-based offers, and exchange discounts during the sale. Customers can also avail of an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions.

We've scanned through hundreds of Big Billion Days Sale deals to bring you the best smartphone offers to grab during the last days of the sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale: Best smartphone offers

iPhone 13

Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2022 sale is offering discounts on iPhone 13 models in India. The iPhone 13 128GB variant is currently down to Rs. 58,990 during the sale. It was earlier listed on day 1 for Rs. 56,990. The iPhone 13 debuted in India in 2021 with a starting price tag of Rs. 79,900. Interested buyers can also swap an old iPhone model to get an additional discount of up to Rs. 16,900 on the iPhone 13. EMI options start from Rs. 3,653 per month. Customers can also purchase the iPhone 13 Pro 256GB storage model with a starting price of Rs. 1,09,990. It was earlier available for Rs. 99,990. The price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,19,990.

Buy Now at: Rs. 58,990 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

iPhone 11

The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 11 is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 35,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. It also comes with the same bundled exchange offer as the iPhone 13. You can pick from no-cost EMI payment options starting from Rs. 1,231 per month. Further, there are Paytm-based offers. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and has dual 12-megapixel rear cameras. It includes Apple's A13 Bionic SoC.

Buy Now at: Rs. 35,990 (MRP Rs. 43,900)

Nothing Phone 1

The Nothing Phone 1 can be purchased during the sale for Rs. 29,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. You can grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 16,900 by exchanging your old smartphone. The price of Nothing Phone 1 originally starts at Rs. 33,999. It features a 120Hz refresh rate display, Glyph Interface, and is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

Buy Now at: Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 33,999)

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Flipkart is selling the Realme 9 Pro 5G for Rs. 16,999 during the Big Billion Days Sale 2022. The handset was launched in February with a starting price of Rs. 17,999. Interested buyers can exchange an old smartphone for an extra discount of up to Rs. 16,999. Also, Axis Bank and ICICI credit card users can avail of an additional discount worth Rs. 5,000. You can pick from no-cost EMI payment options starting from Rs. 5,667 per month. The Realme 9 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and it includes a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Buy Now at: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is available for a discounted price of Rs. 34,199 during the Big Billion Days Sale 2022. Interested customers can avail of a flat instant discount of up to Rs. 9,800. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 3,500 discount for purchases using different bank cards. The handset was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 43,999. The smartphone also comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 16,900. Meanwhile, the old Pixel 4a is listed for Rs. 31,999.

Buy Now at: Rs. 34,199 (MRP Rs. 43,999)

Poco X4 Pro 5G

The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Poco X4 Pro 5G is now available at Rs. 15,499 on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. Interested users can exchange an old smartphone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,950. The Poco X4 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It has a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Buy Now at: Rs. 15,499 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Samsung Galaxy F13

If you're looking to buy a budget smartphone during the Big Billion Day Sales 2022, the Samsung Galaxy F13 is available at a starting price of Rs. 9,499. Interested customers can grab a discount of 5 percent for purchases using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. You can swap an older smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 8,900. The Samsung Galaxy F13 powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC was launched in June this year. It has triple rear cameras and 6,000mAh battery

Buy Now at: Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

Vivo T1 44W

Vivo's T1 44W was launched in May this year at Rs. 14,499. It is currently listed for a reduced price of Rs. 13,499 on the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. It is listed with up to Rs. 12,900 exchange offer. EMI options start at Rs. 4,500 per month. The Vivo T1 44W features a 6.44-inch touchscreen display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

Buy Now at: Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 14,499)

