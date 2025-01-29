Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is reportedly receiving its first software update. The company's latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset was launched in India in August 2024, alongside the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel 9 series of smartphones. The Mountain View-based tech giant has yet to announce the rollout of the update, or publish a detailed changelog. Among various other reported complaints, the upgraded software is expected to fix a volume control issue with the headset.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Update Rolling Out in Phased Manner

9to5Google reports that Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 owners have started receiving the first software update since the launch of the TWS headset. It was launched with firmware version 2.117, for both the left and right earphones, as well as the charging case. A Redditor has shared a screengrab of a software update, where the left and right earbuds are seen with version 3.144.

To check if you have access to the update yet, open the Google Pixel Buds companion app, then tap on More Settings > Firmware update. If you do not see an update for your Pixel Buds Pro 2 yet, it is likely to arrive over the next few days, as it is reportedly rolling out to users globally in batches.

The publication also states that the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 firmware update takes under 10 minutes when connected to any Pixel or Android smartphone running Android 6.0 or newer. Once the update is installed, users will reportedly see a new Bud Return feature that informs users when the "buds are properly placed in the case". Users can also receive alerts when the battery is low, charging begins, or when the buds are paired.

Recently, a Product Expert in the Pixel Buds Help forum stated that an “update rolling out over the next few weeks” will address a volume control issue. Users were complaining about not being able to adjust the volume of the earphones using the volume buttons of the paired device.

There were reportedly complaints of random disconnections as well. The software update for Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is expected to fix some of these issues. However, as Google has not yet officially announced the update, there is no official changelog available at the moment to confirm whether it includes these fixes.