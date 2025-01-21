Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold Will Reportedly Have Bear Themed Codenames

Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold Will Reportedly Have Bear-Themed Codenames

Google is reportedly mulling the inclusion of its Tensor G4 chip on the Pixel 10a, which is expected to arrive in 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2025 15:29 IST
Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold Will Reportedly Have Bear-Themed Codenames

Photo Credit: Google

Google's Pixel 9 series (pictured) runs on the Tensor G4 chipset

Highlights
  • Pixel 10 series will likely launch sometime in the second half of 2025
  • All four models in Pixel 10 series will reportedly run on Tensor G6 chip
  • Pixel 10a codenamed stallion or STA5 is in early stages of development
Advertisement

Google had multiple new product announcements last year including the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2. The tech giant is expected to raise its bar with the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10 series announcements this year. As we wait for an official confirmation, a new leak has revealed codenames for the 2026 Pixel phones. Google reportedly weighing the possibility of using the Tensor G4 chipset in next year's Pixel 10a. The Pixel 9a is largely expected to run on the Tensor G4.

Pixel 11 Series to Arrive With Tensor G6 Chip

Internal documentation viewed by Android Authority suggests that Google is working on four Pixel 11 series devices with bear-themed codenames. The standard Pixel 11 will reportedly come with "cubs" or 4CS4 codename. The codename "grizzly" or CGY4 could refer to the Pixel 11 Pro, while the "kodiak" or PKK4 is said to be associated with the Pixel 11 Pro XL. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is reportedly codenamed "yogi" or 9YI4.

All four models in the Pixel 11 series will reportedly run on Tensor G6 chipset. This second-generation in-house mobile chipset from Google could be codenamed "malibu". The series is expected to launch sometime in the second half of 2026, if we consider Google's previous release schedule.

Furthermore, the report states that next year's Pixel 10a — codenamed "stallion" or STA5 — is already in development. Google is said to be considering whether to equip the midrange phone with the Tensor G5, or stick with the Samsung-designed Tensor G4 for one more year.

The current generation Pixel 9 series runs on the Tensor G4 chipset, and the same chipset is likely to power the rumoured Pixel 9a. If the claim that Google plans to use the Tensor G4 in Pixel 10a is accurate, it could be part of a cost-cutting measure.

If Google decides to use the Tensor G4 chipset in the Pixel 10a, the feature set of the handset could be limited compared to the other models in the Pixel 10 series. The lineup is expected to comprise the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. It is said to feature Google's in-house Tensor G5 SoC. They could launch in the second half of this year.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pixel 9, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10a, Google, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro Fold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Debut With 50W Wireless Charging Support, IPX9 Rating

Related Stories

Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold Will Reportedly Have Bear-Themed Codenames
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI Features Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Could Be Launched in India Soon With These Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Top Variant May Be Limited to Asian Markets
  4. Samsung's Tri-Fold Production Details Leak: Here's When It May Be Launched
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Global Launch Teased; Spotted on EMVCo Certification Site
  6. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Lineup Could See Charging, Camera Upgrades
  7. Tecno Spark 30C Gets New 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant in India
  8. How to Use WhatsApp Web: A Step-by-Step Guide
#Latest Stories
  1. Here’s How Astronauts Maintain Health in Space
  2. Facebook, X and YouTube to Do More Against Online Hate Speech, EU Says
  3. Massive Water Reservoir Discovered Beneath Oregon Cascades, Twice the Size of Lake Mead
  4. Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold Will Reportedly Have Bear-Themed Codenames
  5. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Debut With 50W Wireless Charging Support, IPX9 Rating
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Global Launch Teased; EMVCo Certification Confirms NFC Connectivity
  7. Hubble’s Detailed Andromeda Galaxy Mosaic Sheds Light on Its Past and Evolution
  8. US President Donald Trump Revokes Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks
  9. Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset to Debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Report
  10. Government Says Satellite Spectrum Policy Can Attract Many Companies After Elon Musk-Mukesh Ambani Tussle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »