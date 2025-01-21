Google had multiple new product announcements last year including the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2. The tech giant is expected to raise its bar with the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10 series announcements this year. As we wait for an official confirmation, a new leak has revealed codenames for the 2026 Pixel phones. Google reportedly weighing the possibility of using the Tensor G4 chipset in next year's Pixel 10a. The Pixel 9a is largely expected to run on the Tensor G4.

Pixel 11 Series to Arrive With Tensor G6 Chip

Internal documentation viewed by Android Authority suggests that Google is working on four Pixel 11 series devices with bear-themed codenames. The standard Pixel 11 will reportedly come with "cubs" or 4CS4 codename. The codename "grizzly" or CGY4 could refer to the Pixel 11 Pro, while the "kodiak" or PKK4 is said to be associated with the Pixel 11 Pro XL. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is reportedly codenamed "yogi" or 9YI4.

All four models in the Pixel 11 series will reportedly run on Tensor G6 chipset. This second-generation in-house mobile chipset from Google could be codenamed "malibu". The series is expected to launch sometime in the second half of 2026, if we consider Google's previous release schedule.

Furthermore, the report states that next year's Pixel 10a — codenamed "stallion" or STA5 — is already in development. Google is said to be considering whether to equip the midrange phone with the Tensor G5, or stick with the Samsung-designed Tensor G4 for one more year.

The current generation Pixel 9 series runs on the Tensor G4 chipset, and the same chipset is likely to power the rumoured Pixel 9a. If the claim that Google plans to use the Tensor G4 in Pixel 10a is accurate, it could be part of a cost-cutting measure.

If Google decides to use the Tensor G4 chipset in the Pixel 10a, the feature set of the handset could be limited compared to the other models in the Pixel 10 series. The lineup is expected to comprise the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. It is said to feature Google's in-house Tensor G5 SoC. They could launch in the second half of this year.