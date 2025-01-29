Technology News
Samsung Lets Users Try Out Stable One UI 7.0 on Galaxy S24 FE via Remote Test Lab

Users with Samsung Accounts can sign up to use the RTL.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2025 20:10 IST
Samsung Lets Users Try Out Stable One UI 7.0 on Galaxy S24 FE via Remote Test Lab

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched in India in September 2024

Highlights
  • Audio Eraser and Now Brief features are not available in the update
  • Samsung offered access to the beta of One UI 7 for months now
  • Users with Samsung Account can sign up to use this feature
Samsung unveiled a stable version of One UI 7 based on Android 15 alongside the Galaxy S25 series during its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. The new software will soon make its way to older models like the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy S24 FE. Ahead of the public rollout, users can check out the stable One UI 7.0 on Galaxy S24 FE virtually via the Remote Test Lab (RTL). Samsung's RTL facility is meant for developers to test their applications virtually and remotely on Galaxy devices. Users with a Samsung Account can sign up to use this feature.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Users Can Get a Taste of One UI 7

As spotted by Reddit users, Samsung is currently allowing users to try out the One UI 7.0 stable firmware on the Galaxy S24 FE virtually via the RTL. The RTL programme announced in 2021 lets app developers remotely connect to a real device and test out their app on all Galaxy devices. Users with a Samsung Account can sign up to use the RTL and access the Galaxy S24 FE virtually to check out One UI 7.0.

The posts include screenshots of the Galaxy S24 FE running One UI 7.0 with build number АРЗА 240905.015 A2 S721BXXU3BYA2 and the January 2025 security patch.

Some Reddit users claim that Audio Eraser and Now Brief features are not available in the update. Battery health is also said to be not showing.

After offering access to the beta of One UI 7, Samsung launched its Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra with the One UI 7 stable version onboard. The South Korean brand has not published a roadmap for the One UI 7 rollout. However previous Galaxy phones eligible for the update will receive it in the first quarter of this year. The Galaxy S24 series is expected to be the first model to be updated to One UI 7.

Nithya P Nair
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Gov, a Self-Hosting Platform for US Government Agencies

