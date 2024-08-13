Pixel Watch 3 — the company's third-generation smartwatch — was launched in India on Tuesday. The wearable promises up to 36 hours of battery life and is now available in two display sizes. It was launched along the sidelines of the search giant's latest Pixel 9 series of smartphones, that it unveiled during the Made by Google hardware event. Google also launched the Pixel Buds Pro 2, its first pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones to be equipped with a Tensor chip designed by the company.

Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2 Price in India and Availability

Pixel Watch 3 price in India starts at Rs. 39,900 for the 41mm model with Wi-Fi connectivity, while the larger model with a 45mm display and Wi-Fi connectivity starts at Rs. 43,900. Both the 41mm and 45mm variants are available is Hazel, Obsidian, and Porcelain colourways, but the smaller model is also sold in a fourth Pink colour option.

On the other hand, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is priced at Rs. 22,900 and the TWS headset is available in Aloe, Charcoal, Hot Pink, and Porcelain colourways.

The Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 will go on sale in India on August 22 via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma retail outlets, according to the company.

Pixel Watch 3 Specifications

The Pixel Watch 3 is available in two display sizes — 1mm and 45mm — and both variants are equipped with the company's Actua display, unlike the previous generation smartwatch model, which featured an AMOLED screen. Google says that the Pixel Watch 3 supports a peak brightness level of 2,000nits, double that of last year's model, and can drop to 1 nit in dark environments. The bezels are over 16 percent thinner than its predecessor.

Google says that the Pixel Watch 3 allows users to plan complex run routines and can display details such as cadence, stride length, vertical oscillation. It also comes with support for new readiness and cardio load tracking features to help users focus on recovery. Fitbit users will get access to a Morning Brief feature that provides a summary of health information, along with overnight changes related to any metrics.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 support Google's new Find My Device network

Battery life remains unchanged on the Pixel Watch 3, with the wearable offering up to 24 hours of use with the always-on display mode enabled. Google says that the watch can deliver up to 36 hours of battery backup with the battery saver mode enabled. However, the 41mm size variant of the Pixel Watch 3 supports 20 percent faster charging rate than the company's second-generation smartwatch.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 Specifications

Google's new Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the company's first TWS headset to be equipped with a Tensor A1 chip. The company claims that the processor is 90 times faster than the speed of sound when processing audio, and that it is twice as effective at active noise cancellation (ANC) compared with the first-generation Pixel Buds Pro model, along with Google's Silent Seal 2.0 technology that is said to also cancel noise at higher frequencies.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers, and the company says that the Tensor A1 chip for more optimised music playback via a dedicated signal path. It also features updated algorithms that are designed to improve the Clear Calling feature that reduces ambient sounds while making phone calls. They also support seamless audio switching between Pixel devices, including the Pixel Watch.

Meanwhile, the Conversation Detection feature pauses media playback and enables transparency mode when the wearer is talking, while re-enabling ANC and resuming playback when the conversation is completed. The TWS headset also supports Google's Find My Device network, showing them on a map, and allowing users to ring the earbuds and the charging case when they're nearby.