Technology News
English Edition

Pixel Watch 3 With Brighter Actua Display Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2

Google's Pixel Watch 3 has a peak brightness of 2000nits, which is twice as bright as the second-generation Pixel Watch that was launched in 2023.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 August 2024 22:30 IST
Pixel Watch 3 With Brighter Actua Display Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2

Pixel Watch 3 has bezels that are 16 percent smaller than its predecessor

Highlights
  • Pixel Watch 3 is available in 41mm and 45mm display sizes
  • The company's latest smartwatch doesn't offer battery life improvements
  • The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are claimed to offer more effective ANC support
Advertisement

Pixel Watch 3 — the company's third-generation smartwatch — was launched in India on Tuesday. The wearable promises up to 36 hours of battery life and is now available in two display sizes. It was launched along the sidelines of the search giant's latest Pixel 9 series of smartphones, that it unveiled during the Made by Google hardware event. Google also launched the Pixel Buds Pro 2, its first pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones to be equipped with a Tensor chip designed by the company.

Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2 Price in India and Availability

Pixel Watch 3 price in India starts at Rs. 39,900 for the 41mm model with Wi-Fi connectivity, while the larger model with a 45mm display and Wi-Fi connectivity starts at Rs. 43,900. Both the 41mm and 45mm variants are available is Hazel, Obsidian, and Porcelain colourways, but the smaller model is also sold in a fourth Pink colour option.

On the other hand, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is priced at Rs. 22,900 and the TWS headset is available in Aloe, Charcoal, Hot Pink, and Porcelain colourways.

The Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 will go on sale in India on August 22 via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma retail outlets, according to the company.

Pixel Watch 3 Specifications

The Pixel Watch 3 is available in two display sizes — 1mm and 45mm — and both variants are equipped with the company's Actua display, unlike the previous generation smartwatch model, which featured an AMOLED screen. Google says that the Pixel Watch 3 supports a peak brightness level of 2,000nits, double that of last year's model, and can drop to 1 nit in dark environments. The bezels are over 16 percent thinner than its predecessor.

Google says that the Pixel Watch 3 allows users to plan complex run routines and can display details such as cadence, stride length, vertical oscillation. It also comes with support for new readiness and cardio load tracking features to help users focus on recovery. Fitbit users will get access to a Morning Brief feature that provides a summary of health information, along with overnight changes related to any metrics.

pixel buds pro 2 gadgets360 Pixel Buds Pro 2

Pixel Buds Pro 2 support Google's new Find My Device network

 

Battery life remains unchanged on the Pixel Watch 3, with the wearable offering up to 24 hours of use with the always-on display mode enabled. Google says that the watch can deliver up to 36 hours of battery backup with the battery saver mode enabled. However, the 41mm size variant of the Pixel Watch 3 supports 20 percent faster charging rate than the company's second-generation smartwatch. 

Pixel Buds Pro 2 Specifications

Google's new Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the company's first TWS headset to be equipped with a Tensor A1 chip. The company claims that the processor is 90 times faster than the speed of sound when processing audio, and that it is twice as effective at active noise cancellation (ANC) compared with the first-generation Pixel Buds Pro model, along with Google's Silent Seal 2.0 technology that is said to also cancel noise at higher frequencies.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers, and the company says that the Tensor A1 chip for more optimised music playback via a dedicated signal path. It also features updated algorithms that are designed to improve the Clear Calling feature that reduces ambient sounds while making phone calls. They also support seamless audio switching between Pixel devices, including the Pixel Watch.

Meanwhile, the Conversation Detection feature pauses media playback and enables transparency mode when the wearer is talking, while re-enabling ANC and resuming playback when the conversation is completed. The TWS headset also supports Google's Find My Device network, showing them on a map, and allowing users to ring the earbuds and the charging case when they're nearby.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2, Pixel Watch 3 price in India, Pixel Buds Pro 2 price in India, Pixel Watch 3 specifications, Pixel Buds Pro 2 specifications, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
MG Windsor EV: Everything We Know Ahead of Its September 11 Launch in India

Related Stories

Pixel Watch 3 With Brighter Actua Display Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL with AI Features Debut in India
  2. Pixel 9 Pro Fold With 8-Inch OLED Display, Launched in India at This Price
  3. Pixel Watch 3 Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2: See Prices
  4. Sony Bravia 8 OLED Smart TV Series Debuts in India
  5. Here's When Xiaomi Could Release its Flagship Tablet With an OLED Display
  6. How to Watch Google's Pixel 9 Series Launch Event, What to Expect
  7. Itel A50, Itel A50C With Unisoc T603 SoC Debut in India: Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel Watch 3 With Brighter Actua Display Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2
  2. Pixel 9 Pro Fold With 8-Inch OLED Inner Display, Tensor G4 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL With Tensor G4 SoC Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Files by Google Reportedly Getting Circle to Search for Images, AI Summary Feature
  5. HMD Hyper Tipped to Come With 120Hz OLED Display and Nokia Lumia-Inspired Design
  6. Two New Games Based on Horror Classic Halloween Currently Under Development: Report
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Working On Meta AI Voice Mode Feature, Could Offer Ten Different Voices
  8. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 2.5K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Opera One Browser on iPhone Gets Big Revamp With AI Image Generation Capabilities, More
  10. Sakana AI Introduces The AI Scientist, Claims It Can Fully Automate Scientific Discovery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »