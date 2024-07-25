Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Design, Colour Options Leaked Via Online Listing

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are expected to launch soon as the Pixel Buds Pro successor. The Pixel Buds Pro were unveiled in May 2022. The second generation of these true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are expected to be launched alongside the Pixel 9 series of smartphones at the Made by Google event on August 13. Previously, the expected colourways of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 were tipped. Now an e-commerce site listing of a cover for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 charging case has shown a colour option and suggested some design upgrades.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 design, colourways (expected)

A cover for the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 charging case was spotted by Reddit user @Living_Series8400 (via) on Amazon. The images shared by the user show the earbuds in a pink colourway which could be the previously tipped Raspberry option. The leak also suggested three other colour options — Haze, Mojito, and Porcelain.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 charging case cover spotted on Amazon

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

In the promotional images of the charging case cover, the top cap of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds appears bigger and flatter. This is expected to make the area where the touch sensors are placed to be larger than the existing model. They could also take up more space within the charging case.

The pill-shaped grilles on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 also appear to be larger as compared to the ones on the Pixel Buds Pro. In the latter, the grilles are seen in a black shade across all models. In the Pixel Buds Pro 2, however, the grilles seem to be colour-matched to the rest of the top cap.

The design of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 charging case looks more or less the same as the Pixel Buds Pro case. However, the charging case cover of the upcoming TWS earphones is seen with an additional cutout next to the USB Type-C charging port cutout. This slot is speculated to be for a lanyard or for a speaker which could be used with the Find My Device feature.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 features (expected)

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have previously been spotted on the UL Demko certification website. This listing suggested that the purported TWS earphones could offer a slightly better battery life than the existing earphones. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 charging case is likely to be equipped with a 650mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than the 620mAh battery on the Pixel Buds Pro case. More details about the earphones are expected to surface online closer to the launch.