  Pixel Buds Pro 2 Tipped to Feature New Tensor A1 Chip and More Ahead of Expected Launch

Pixel Buds Pro 2 Tipped to Feature New Tensor A1 Chip and More Ahead of Expected Launch

The new Tensor A1 chip is said to deliver better ANC and sound quality

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 August 2024 15:11 IST
Pixel Buds Pro 2 Tipped to Feature New Tensor A1 Chip and More Ahead of Expected Launch

Pixel Buds Pro 2 have a slightly different design versus the Pixel Buds Pro (2022) (pictured)

Highlights
  • Pixel Buds Pro already packs a custom audio chipset
  • New Tensor-branded chipset is said to add new features
  • The earphones are also said to offer better battery life
As we await the launch of Google's latest Pixel 9 series of smartphones (which this year also includes a new foldable model) we also expect the search giant to announce a series of Pixel-branded smartwatches and new TWS earphones. The last time Google introduced a Pro model for its TWS earphones was the Pixel Buds Pro, which launched in 2022. Recent leaks have suggested the design of the soon to be launched Buds Pro 2 earphones have not changed by much (wingtips added) even though it is said to be available in new colour options. New leaks now also hint that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come with a new Tensor-branded chip.

According to @MysteryLupin's post on X (formerly Twitter), Google will introduce the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a new chipset called the ‘Tensor A1'. The new chipset is expected to bring new features and offer better battery life as well.

Key among the new features is said to be Conversation Detection, which will possibly be improved as it is a feature that's already available on the Pixel Buds Pro. The feature automatically pauses music or video playback when it detects a conversation and turns on transparency mode to help users have a clear conversation without the need to pull out their earphones.

Another feature that the new Tensor A1 chip is supposed to help with is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Hopefully it manages to reduce the faint hissing sound we experienced in our review of the Pixel Buds Pro.

In terms of connectivity, the tipster also claims that the earbuds will “seamlessly connect” with various ecosystem devices like the Watch, Tablet, and phones. Battery life is also said to have gotten a boost with 30 hours of listening time with the case and 8 hours without it. These battery life estimates are a bit different from what was revealed in a previous report.

Another leak via 9to5Google, comes from a shopping website called Very. While the listing has now been taken down, it revealed (for a short time) a ton of details including photos of the new buds from every possible angle.

The listing stated that the new buds will measure 63.3mm in height and 49.9mm in width. They will connect via Bluetooth and feature noise cancellation. It also revealed that the Tensor A1 chip apart from providing better ANC also focuses on delivering better sound. The product was listed at £219 and was shown to be available in four colour options that were leaked previously.

Google is expected to unveil a number of new devices including a new foldable tagged as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and a new XL model called the Pixel 9 Pro XL at its launch event later today.

Comments

Google, Google Pixel, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Specifications, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Design, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Features, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Processor, Google Tensor A1
Pixel Buds Pro 2 Tipped to Feature New Tensor A1 Chip and More Ahead of Expected Launch
