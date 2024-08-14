Google Pixel 9 series was launched by the company on Tuesday alongside the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 wireless headset. While the search giant's latest devices will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart, Google also announced that customers will also be able to purchase them via new retail stores that it has set up in India. These centres will also offer same-day repairs, according to the company. The new Pixel smartphones and wearables will also be available to purchase via third-party retail outlets in the country.

In addition to offline retail stores for its new Pixel smartphones and wearables, Google announced that it has started producing the first Pixel 8 handsets in India. The company has also revealed that it will also start to manufacture the midrange Pixel 8a model in India.

Google Opens New Walk-in Retail and Service Centres in India

The newly announced Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available for purchase in India via two new Walk-in Centres that will be opened on Thursday in Bengaluru and Delhi. Google also says that a third store will be opened in Mumbai in the future.

In addition to selling the company's latest devices, Google will also offer repairs, replacements and support for Pixel smartphones, smartwatches, wireless headsets, as well as Fitbit and Nest devices, at these centres. The company says that Flipkart's F1 Info Solutions and Services will enable it to offer same day repairs on some products.

Pixel 9 Series, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 to Be Sold via Retail Outlets

Google has sold its Pixel and Nest devices in India exclusively via Flipkart, but this is set to change with the arrival of the Pixel 9 Series, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2. These new devices will be available via over 150 Croma and Reliance Digital retail outlets in 15 cities in the country. They will also be available to purchase via Flipkart, like the company's previous devices.

The first devices to go on sale in India will be the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, which will be available via these retail outlets starting on August 22, according to the company. There's no word from Google on whether the company's older Pixel smartphones and wearable devices will also be available via offline retail channels.