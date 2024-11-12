Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Review: AI for Your Ears

Redesign aside, there are plenty of new features that make the Buds Pro 2 a ‘must have’.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 November 2024 13:08 IST
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Review: AI for Your Ears

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 retail at Rs. 22,900 in India

Highlights
  • The Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds are smaller by design
  • Its charging case now has a built-in speaker
  • Still does not support higher-quality Bluetooth codecs
Advertisement

Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 is not only a big leap in terms of design but also comes with a host of new features. Design and features aside, these are also the first commercially available earbuds specifically designed to let you summon and have a conversation with Google's new Gemini Live virtual AI assistant. Some of these features, including the ability to speak to Gemini Live, are available on the older Buds Pro. However, Google has put its first-ever audio chip, called the Tensor A1, to use in other places. And the differences it brings are sure make the Buds Pro 2 a solid upgrade over the previous model.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 Design: Eggstatic

  • Size - 22.74mm x 23.08mm x 17.03mm (Buds); 49.9mm x 63.3mm x 25.00mm (Case)
  • Weight - 4.7 (Buds); 65.0g (Case)
  • Water and dust resistance - IP54 (Buds); IPX4 (Case)
  • Colours - Peony, Porcelain, Wintergreen and Hazel

The egg-shaped case appears the same as before. The texture of its polycarbonate shell still feels like the surface of an egg and is also equally good at picking up colours from the various surfaces you can place it on. In one instance, it even picked up the blue colour from my used jeans when I placed it in the small pocket. But there's no need to worry, as a quick wipe with a tissue and some water makes it look as good as new.

google pixel buds pro 2 review features find my device gadgets 360 GooglePixelBudsPro2 Google

Save for the added speaker cutout, it's hard to tell the Buds Pro 2 case (right) from the Buds Pro (left)

 

There's one new addition on the outside, and you will find it at the bottom of the case. Next to the Type-C charging port, you will find a second cavity which is for the speaker. This speaker produces a sound when you are looking for it via the Find My Device app. The sound is loud enough to be picked up in a large house or a quiet park, but not on city streets (especially in Mumbai).

google pixel buds pro 2 review design comfort gadgets 360 GooglePixelBudsPro2 Google

The design of the Buds Pro 2 (right) has changed for the better

 

As for the earbuds, their new design is smaller and lighter than the previous Buds Pro, which now feels excessively bulky and heavy. The smaller design does not bulge out of my ear (which is useful if I fall asleep wearing them), and they fit a lot better because they have a smaller footprint. I had no trouble wearing the Buds Pro 2 for hours on end and almost forgot I was wearing them at times, which is unlike the Buds Pro, which felt heavy and obtrusive.

google pixel buds pro 2 review design earbud winglet gadgets 360 GooglePixelBudsPro2 Google

The stabiliser (winglet) ensures that the Buds Pro 2 remains in your ears even when jogging

 

The new (twist-to-adjust) winglet or stabiliser adds good support when running or moving around. But you have to make sure to try out all the silicone ear tips, as the medium ones left me with a nasty ear ache on day one. It turns out that I had to switch to the smaller tips when using Buds Pro 2. My regular go-to fit for earphones is medium tips.

google pixel buds pro 2 review design case wrong way gadgets 360 GooglePixelBudsPro2 Googlegoogle pixel buds pro 2 review design case right way gadgets 360 GooglePixelBudsPro2 Google

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 when inserted into the case the wrong way (top) and the right way (below).

 

One annoying detail about their design is that it's hard to tell whether you have placed them correctly in the charging case. The odd design of the case also allows the buds to be placed in the wrong cavity. And once you have inserted them, you will quickly realise they have been placed incorrectly when you attempt to shut the case. I faced this dilemma several times and somehow wished the cavities that hold the buds in the charging case were designed better.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 App and Specifications: Feature-packed!

  • Processor - Google Tensor A1
  • Driver - Custom 11 mm dynamic driver
  • Companion App - Google Pixel Buds
  • Gesture controls - Yes

google pixel buds pro 2 review companion app gadgets 360 GooglePixelBudsPro2 Google

The Pixel Buds companion app works great on non-Pixel smartphones as well

 

The Pixel Buds app ensures that the essential features of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are also available on non-Pixel smartphones. The app basically packages what is normally available in the Bluetooth Settings of a Pixel smartphone into a separate app for non-Pixel devices and is fairly easy to use. Apart from being able to adjust the equaliser, Multipoint and Audio switching settings, the app is also required for firmware updates on non-Pixel smartphones.

google pixel buds pro 2 review design case easier to pull gadgets 360 GooglePixelBudsPro2 Google

It's finally easier to pull the Buds Pro 2 out of the charging case as they are a bit raised compared to the Buds Pro

 

I went through the app on a Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Review) and a OnePlus 12 (Review) and was not surprised to find a few features missing. Without a Pixel smartphone, users will not be able to enjoy features like Spatial audio in particular and the same goes for Head tracking that can be used along with the former.

Other than these two, all other features are accessible on non-Pixel devices by simply installing the app. The same, however, cannot be said about using the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with iOS-powered devices, as it only delivers the bare minimum (listening to music), so it's best avoided unless you really have to.

google pixel buds pro 2 review features hearing wellness gadgets 360 GooglePixelBudsPro2 Google

The Hearing Wellness feature is a nice addition to the Pixel Buds app

 

It's nice to see a Hearing Wellness section included in the app. It ensures that you do not go deaf while turning up the volume by alerting users about the same. The section in the app shows the Current level (in dBs) and also provides an Exposure report of the last 24 hours or past 7 days, which is nice to have.

Like the Buds Pro, the Buds Pro 2 also has touch and gesture controls, which worked perfectly during the review period without any issues. The buds also offer Active in-ear pressure relief, which will automatically adjust the pressure in your ears (when using the ANC feature) depending on whether you are in an aeroplane or a bus. The Audio switch feature also works well, provided you are signed into the same Google account on all of your Android devices.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 Performance and Battery Life: Impressive in more ways than one

  • ANC - Yes
  • Bluetooth - v5.4
  • Codec Support - SBC, AAC
  • Wireless Charging - Yes (Qi-certified)

The new Tensor A1 chip weighs in when using active noise cancellation (ANC). I found this to be very effective in blocking unwanted sounds during my day-to-day usage. I live right next to a main road in Mumbai, and things can get quite noisy. The ANC system for a pair of TWS earbuds is very capable of cutting off ambient sounds and also attempts to cut off higher-frequency sounds, which is good. However, it cannot cut out voices. Overall, the ANC system had improved drastically over the Pixel Buds Pro, which also produced a fine hissing sound when the ANC was turned on.

With the Pixel Buds Pro 2, Google claims to have focussed on delivering clean sound and it shows. There are some notable improvements over the older Pixel Buds Pro, but the Buds Pro 2 still cannot produce sounds as detailed as Sony's WF-1000XM5. These are priced higher, so it's kind of justified. For most casual listeners, the audio sounds bright, with an emphasis on the highs and some punchy but well-controlled bass. Listening to Chris Cain's Down On The Ground, it is easy to tell the emphasis on the highs where the vocals stood out with the mids while the bass, while present, does not ruin it by taking over. This makes it all sound very enjoyable, almost like a live performance (in this case).

The balanced sound profile is a good start, and you can tweak the audio to your liking by selecting the preset profiles (plenty to choose from) or going with a custom EQ setting in the app. The Transparency mode works beautifully and feels perfectly natural, almost making me forget that I had the earbuds on.

Coming to voice quality, the new Tensor A1 will sound perfectly and naturally clear to the caller, but this only applies to quieter settings. In traffic or noisy/windy settings, audio sounds a bit garbled in the sense that you will be audible to the caller, but some words may get chopped short because of the heavy processing. What it can accomplish while doing all of this is suppressing background sound, and it does quite well.

google pixel buds pro 2 review battery life gadgets 360 GooglePixelBudsPro2 Google

The Buds Pro 2 easily lasts a workday with ANC and without the charging case.

 

Now that we are in 2024, it's easy to conclude that Google was indeed testing the waters with its Buds Pro TWS when it came to assistants and AI. The Buds Pro introduced several Google Assistant features and added several more over the years via its Pixel Drop updates. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 is supposed to be a product that is specifically designed for AI from the ground up, just like the Pixel 9 smartphones.

Just like its predecessor, speaking out “Hey, Google” will let you accomplish a barrage of features using just your voice. Add a Gemini Advanced plan to the mix, and you can even ask for more complex queries like fetching unread emails in your Gmail inbox or even asking which emails you think you need to reply to.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg, indeed! You can finally have a knowledgeable exchange or a fun conversation (like speaking to a friend) with Gemini Live, as in the movie Her from 2013. It is indeed both shocking and amazing that we have accomplished this in just over a decade of the movie's release, and all you have to say is, “Hey Google, let's talk”, without even reaching for the phone in your pocket.

google pixel buds pro 2 review performance gemini live gadgets 360 GooglePixelBudsPro2 Google

Gemini Live works beautifully for conversations... just don't ask it to do something

 

Since I had detailed conversations with Gemini Live using both a Pixel 9 Pro Fold and a OnePlus 12, I can conclude that these conversations were more responsive on Google's Pixel. And so, it does seem like a Pixel smartphone (especially a recent one) is a better match for these “smarter than usual” earbuds.

With no support for higher bit-rate Bluetooth codecs (just like the Apple AirPods Pro), the Pixel Buds Pro 2 easily delivers around two days of continuous listening with the case. The Buds Pro 2 can go on for a whole workday (8-9 hours) of listening with ANC on or a whole day (12 hours) with ANC off. As for charging, Google claims that 5 minutes of charging will keep the buds running for 1.5 hours. And yes, you can always let the case trickle charge on a wireless charging pad.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Verdict

Google has finally managed to sculpt its Buds Pro 2 into a refined and polished product that many of us wanted it to be. And now, it's finally here! While some features are reserved for Pixel smartphone owners, it's now finally easier to recommend to non-Pixel users, provided you can swallow its Rs. 22,900 price tag.

For those not seeking any AI experiences from their earbuds, you are indeed better off going for a Sony (for better codec support and more detailed sound) or Bose's (for better noise cancellation) offerings at this price point. But if you are a Pixel smartphone owner, now is the time to upgrade and close the AI-happy ecosystem loop, as the new Buds Pro 2 comes with fewer compromises than ever before.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Pixel, Pixel Buds Pro 2, Pixel Buds Pro 2 Design, Pixel Buds Pro 2 Performance, Pixel Buds Pro 2 Features, Pixel Buds Pro 2 Battery, Pixel Buds Pro 2 Companion App, Pixel Buds Pro 2 Chipset, Tensor A1, Tensor A1 Chip
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Allu Arjun on Unstoppable OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
FTX Sues Binance and Ex-CEO Zhao, Seeking $1.8 Billion Clawback

Related Stories

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Review: AI for Your Ears
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Star Website Goes Live Ahead of Reliance Jio, Disney+ Hotstar Merger
  2. Vivo Y18t Budget Smartphone Launched in India at This Price
  3. iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Officially Confirmed
  4. iPhone 17 Air Might Not Be as Thick as Apple Planned, Tipster Claims
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Could Get Same Chipset as Galaxy S24 Series
  6. Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandam Reported to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
  7. Vivo X200 Series Tipped to Launch Globally on This Date
  8. Asus ROG Phone 9 Spotted on Geekbench ML Ahead of November 19 Launch
  9. iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 Brings Major Change to Video Playback on iPhone
  10. Oppo Find X8 Series, ColorOS 15 India Launch Set for November 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Google ‘Learn About’ Experimental AI Tool With Educational Style Responses Released
  2. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Gameplay Deep Dive Details Combat, Exploration and Puzzles
  3. Jio Star Website Goes Live Ahead of Anticipated Merger of Reliance Jio and Disney+ Hotstar
  4. Vivo Y18t With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T612 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Announces Share Item Location Feature on iOS; to Be Available With iOS 18.2
  6. iPhone 17 Air Might Not Be as Thick as Apple Planned Due to Technical Challenges, Tipster Claims
  7. Asus ROG Phone 9 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench ML With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 24GB RAM
  8. Google's Quick Share App Now Available for Snapdragon X Elite, Other ARM Devices Running Windows 11
  9. iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 Update for iPhone Rolling Out Now: Here's What’s New
  10. Asif Ali’s Kishkindha Kaandam Reported to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »