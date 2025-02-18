Technology News
  • Huawei FreeArc Open Ear Wireless Headset With Up to 7 Hours of Battery Life, IP57 Rating Launched

Huawei's FreeArc wireless headset supports a dual-device connectivity feature that works across various operating systems.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2025 19:43 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei FreeArc are said to deliver up to 28 hours of music playback time with the charging case

Huawei FreeArc was launched on Tuesday as the first open-ear wireless audio headset from Huawei. They boast an outer ear fit and this design keeps the wearer aware of sounds in their surroundings. It is available in three colour options and each earbud packs a 17×12mm driver. The wireless headset has an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance. It is said to deliver up to 28 hours of battery life on a single charge, which includes the charging case.

Huawei FreeArc Price, Availability

Huawei FreeArc price is set at GBP 99.99 (roughly Rs. 10,950) in the UK. The wireless headset is offered in Black, Green, and Grey colour options. It is currently up for sale via the Huawei website in the UK and other markets.

Huawei FreeArc Specifications, Features

The Huawei FreeArc is equipped with 17×12mm drivers and offers support for environemtal noise cancellation. It is the company's first open-ear headset with ear hooks which are suitable for outdoor sports. The device comes with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with support for SBC and AAC codecs.

The headset includes a dual-device connectivity feature that allows users to connect the earphones to two PCs, phones, tablets, or smartwatches via Bluetooth. This feature lets users seamlessly switch audio between them, whether the device runs iOS, Android, or Windows.

The Huawei FreeArc has an Audio Sharing feature that allows users to connect two pairs of earbuds to the same Huawei phone or tablet to listen along with a friend. Android users can download the AI Life app to manage listening on the headset, while the iOS devices can use the Huawei Audio Connect app. It also has touch controls that let users play and change tracks, and answer or reject calls with few taps. The wearable also has an IP57 rating for water and dust resistance.

With Huawei's dual-resonator antenna, the Huawei FreeArc is claimed to have a range of up to 400m. Each earbud is equipped with a 55mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 510mAh battery. The headset as said to deliver up to 28 hours of music playback time alongside the charging case and up to seven hours with just the earbuds alone. It is advertised to offer up to 20 hours of voice calling time on a single charge as well.

The Huawei FreeArc earbuds measure 45.4×18.35×47.50mm and the charging case measures 67.80×67.80×26.50mm. The earbuds weigh around 8.9g while the charging case weighs around 67g.

 

