Beats launched the Powerbeats Pro 2 in India on Tuesday. The earphones are equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC) including transparency modes as well as features like personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and voice Isolation support. The case supports Qi wireless charging and gets a USB Type-C port. The earphones are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of battery life with the case. The earphones come with the Apple H2 chipset, a heart rate monitor, and offer an IPX4 rating.

Powerbeats Pro 2 Price in India, Availability

Powerbeats Pro 2 price in India is set at Rs. 29,900. They are currently available for purchase in the country via the official website and will go on sale via other channels starting February 13. They are offered in four colour options including Electric Orange, Hyper Purple, Jet Black, and Quick Sand.

Powerbeats Pro 2 Specifications, Features

The Powerbeats Pro 2 earphones are equipped with dual-element dynamic diaphragm transducers, which are claimed to offer high-quality sound. They support adaptive ANC including a transparency mode as well as adaptive EQ features. They come with support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking technology.

Powerbeats Pro 2 feature three mics on each earphone including a dedicated voice microphone. They are equipped with optical sensors for in-ear detection and heart-rate monitoring, along with an accelerometer and gyroscope.

The heart rate monitoring feature in the Powerbeats Pro 2 is said to help athletes track their performance in real-time. The company explains that it uses LED optical sensors that pulse over 100 times per second to measure blood flow and the data can then be shared with any compatible fitness apps instantly. At launch, it will work with apps like Runna, Nike Run Club, Open, Ladder, Slopes, and YaoYao in India.

Beats claims that the Powerbeats Pro 2 offer seamless pairing for both Apple and Android users with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. With Apple devices, they support one-touch pairing, automatic switching, Audio Sharing, hands-free Siri, and Find My. Meanwhile, Android users can access these features through the Beats App. Users can control music with on-ear buttons and a tactile volume rocker that's available on the earbuds. You can also get hands-free Siri access with a 'Hey Sir' or 'Siri' command.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are backed by Apple's H2 chip and are claimed to provide up to 10 hours of playback time, and a total of 45 hours with the charging case. A quick five-minute charge is said to offer up to 90 minutes of playback time. The case supports Qi wireless charging, has a USB Type-C port, and is said to be 33 percent smaller than the predecessor.

Beats offers five ear tips in the box, from XS to XL. Each earphone weighs 8.7g, while the case weighs 69g. The earphones come with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.