Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Powerbeats Pro 2 With Heart Rate Monitor, Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India

Powerbeats Pro 2 With Heart Rate Monitor, Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India

Powerbeats Pro 2 support Qi wireless charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 February 2025 20:30 IST
Powerbeats Pro 2 With Heart Rate Monitor, Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Apple

Powerbeats Pro 2 come in Electric Orange, Hyper Purple, Jet Black, and Quick Sand shades

Highlights
  • Powerbeats Pro 2 offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • The earphones come with an IPX4 rating
  • Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are claimed to offer up to 10 hours of usage
Advertisement

Beats launched the Powerbeats Pro 2 in India on Tuesday. The earphones are equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC) including transparency modes as well as features like personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and voice Isolation support. The case supports Qi wireless charging and gets a USB Type-C port. The earphones are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of battery life with the case. The earphones come with the Apple H2 chipset, a heart rate monitor, and offer an IPX4 rating.

Powerbeats Pro 2 Price in India, Availability

Powerbeats Pro 2 price in India is set at Rs. 29,900. They are currently available for purchase in the country via the official website and will go on sale via other channels starting February 13. They are offered in four colour options including Electric Orange, Hyper Purple, Jet Black, and Quick Sand.

Powerbeats Pro 2 Specifications, Features

The Powerbeats Pro 2 earphones are equipped with dual-element dynamic diaphragm transducers, which are claimed to offer high-quality sound. They support adaptive ANC including a transparency mode as well as adaptive EQ features. They come with support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking technology. 

Powerbeats Pro 2 feature three mics on each earphone including a dedicated voice microphone. They are equipped with optical sensors for in-ear detection and heart-rate monitoring, along with an accelerometer and gyroscope.

The heart rate monitoring feature in the Powerbeats Pro 2 is said to help athletes track their performance in real-time. The company explains that it uses LED optical sensors that pulse over 100 times per second to measure blood flow and the data can then be shared with any compatible fitness apps instantly. At launch, it will work with apps like Runna, Nike Run Club, Open, Ladder, Slopes, and YaoYao in India.

Beats claims that the Powerbeats Pro 2 offer seamless pairing for both Apple and Android users with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. With Apple devices, they support one-touch pairing, automatic switching, Audio Sharing, hands-free Siri, and Find My. Meanwhile, Android users can access these features through the Beats App. Users can control music with on-ear buttons and a tactile volume rocker that's available on the earbuds. You can also get hands-free Siri access with a 'Hey Sir' or 'Siri' command.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are backed by Apple's H2 chip and are claimed to provide up to 10 hours of playback time, and a total of 45 hours with the charging case. A quick five-minute charge is said to offer up to 90 minutes of playback time. The case supports Qi wireless charging, has a USB Type-C port, and is said to be 33 percent smaller than the predecessor. 

Beats offers five ear tips in the box, from XS to XL. Each earphone weighs 8.7g, while the case weighs 69g. The earphones come with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Powerbeats Pro 2, Powerbeats Pro 2 India launch, Powerbeats Pro 2 price in India, Powerbeats Pro 2 features, Beats, Beats by Dre, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Anthropic’s Economic Index Reveals Software Engineering Is Most Impacted by AI
Poco M7 5G Design, Key Features Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console

Related Stories

Powerbeats Pro 2 With Heart Rate Monitor, Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Pricing and AnTuTu Score Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. Powerbeats Pro 2 With Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India: See Price
  3. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Timeline, Price Range, Key Features Leaked
  4. Realme P3 Pro's Glow in the Dark Design Teased Ahead of India Launch
  5. OnePlus 13R Gets the AI-Powered Live Translation Feature
  6. Here's Why You Should Update Your iPhone to iOS 18.3.1 Right Away
#Latest Stories
  1. Powerbeats Pro 2 With Heart Rate Monitor, Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Elden Ring Nightreign's Procedurally Generated Map Will See 'Large-Scale Changes to Terrain'
  3. US SEC and Binance File Joint Motion in US Court Seeking 60-Day Pause on Legal Battle
  4. RBI Governor Says Crypto Discussion Paper Will Clarify India’s Stance on Virtual Assets; Industry Reacts
  5. Microsoft Hit by French Antitrust Probe Over Rivals’ Bing Access
  6. Poco M7 5G Design, Key Features Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console
  7. Anthropic’s Economic Index Reveals Software Engineering Is Most Impacted by AI
  8. Newly Confirmed Super-Earth HD 20794 d May Support Life in Habitable Zone
  9. Instagram Brings Teen Accounts With Additional Protections to Users in India
  10. Motorola Razr+ 2025 Design, Key Features Leaked; May Arrive as Razr 60 Ultra in Select Markets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »