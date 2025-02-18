Samsung led the global TV set shipment market in 2024, according to a recent report from a market research firm. With this, the South Korean tech giant has secured its top position for the 19th consecutive time, a title it has held since 2006. The company said AI innovation and its focus on the premium and ultra-large screen segment contributed to its leadership position. Meanwhile, LG announced that it topped the OLED TV market share in the same period with roughly 3.18 million units shipped.

Samsung Led Premium Segment With 49.6 Percent Market Share

According to Omdia's TV Sets Market report, Samsung accounted for 28.3 percent of the TV market in 2024, leading the market. In an announcement, Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said that the company will continue to introduce AI-powered smart TVs.

The company reportedly captured 49.6 percent of the market in the Premium ($2,500+, or roughly Rs. 2,17,400) segment. In the 75-inch+ or the ultra-large category, the firm secured 28.7 percent of the market, claiming the leadership position.

Samsung says it sold 8.34 million QLED TV units, with a 46.8 percent market share. The QLED TV market also surpassed 10 percent of the total TV sales for the first time. In the OLED TV segment, the company reached 1.44 million units, securing a 27.3 percent market share in 2024. It also recorded a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 42 percent in unit sales.

Meanwhile, rival LG announced that it accounted for 52.4 percent of the OLED TV market share based on shipments. It also led the category in 2024, shipping more than 1.1 million units in just the fourth quarter.

In the same period, LG also claimed that it captured 57.5 percent market share for ultra-large OLED TVs (75-inch+). Additionally, LG's total TV shipments in 2024 (inclusive of OLED and LCD), were roughly 22.6 million units with a market share of 16.1 percent based on sales.