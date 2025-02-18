Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Samsung Topped Global TV Market in 2024, LG Led OLED TV Segment: Report

Samsung Topped Global TV Market in 2024, LG Led OLED TV Segment: Report

Samsung reportedly accounted for 28.3 percent of the global TV market in 2024.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2025 20:06 IST
Samsung Topped Global TV Market in 2024, LG Led OLED TV Segment: Report

Photo Credit: TCL

LG shipments accounted for 52.4 percent of the OLED TV market in 2024

Highlights
  • LG shipped more than 1.1 million OLED TVs in the fourth quarter
  • Samsung captured the top global TV market for the 19th consecutive year
  • OLED TVs made up 45 percent of the shipment volume in the premium market
Advertisement

Samsung led the global TV set shipment market in 2024, according to a recent report from a market research firm. With this, the South Korean tech giant has secured its top position for the 19th consecutive time, a title it has held since 2006. The company said AI innovation and its focus on the premium and ultra-large screen segment contributed to its leadership position. Meanwhile, LG announced that it topped the OLED TV market share in the same period with roughly 3.18 million units shipped.

Samsung Led Premium Segment With 49.6 Percent Market Share

According to Omdia's TV Sets Market report, Samsung accounted for 28.3 percent of the TV market in 2024, leading the market. In an announcement, Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said that the company will continue to introduce AI-powered smart TVs.

The company reportedly captured 49.6 percent of the market in the Premium ($2,500+, or roughly Rs. 2,17,400) segment. In the 75-inch+ or the ultra-large category, the firm secured 28.7 percent of the market, claiming the leadership position.

Samsung says it sold 8.34 million QLED TV units, with a 46.8 percent market share. The QLED TV market also surpassed 10 percent of the total TV sales for the first time. In the OLED TV segment, the company reached 1.44 million units, securing a 27.3 percent market share in 2024. It also recorded a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 42 percent in unit sales.

Meanwhile, rival LG announced that it accounted for 52.4 percent of the OLED TV market share based on shipments. It also led the category in 2024, shipping more than 1.1 million units in just the fourth quarter.

In the same period, LG also claimed that it captured 57.5 percent market share for ultra-large OLED TVs (75-inch+). Additionally, LG's total TV shipments in 2024 (inclusive of OLED and LCD), were roughly 22.6 million units with a market share of 16.1 percent based on sales.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, LG, Smart TV, OLED TV
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Huawei FreeArc Open-Ear Wireless Headset With Up to 7 Hours of Battery Life, IP57 Rating Launched

Related Stories

Samsung Topped Global TV Market in 2024, LG Led OLED TV Segment: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Series Key Features Including Camera Details Leaked
  2. JioTele OS Smart TV Operating System Launched With These Features
  3. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Has a 2.3% Chance of Hitting Earth in 2032, Says NASA
  4. iPhone SE 4 Could Have Slower 5G Speeds Due to This Crucial Component
  5. Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3x With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  6. Here's Your First Look at the Nothing Phone 3a Series' Rear Camera
  7. iQOO Neo 10R Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch Next Month
  8. Jio Offers Complimentary JioHotstar Subscription With This Plan
#Latest Stories
  1. Massive Continent-Sized Blobs Deep in Earth’s Mantle May Be Over a Billion Years Old
  2. ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 to Land on Moon and Bring Back Lunar Samples in 2027
  3. Curiosity Rover Finds Evidence of Liquid Water on Mars, Expanding Habitability Timeline
  4. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss ‘Stranded’ Claims, Set for Return in March
  5. Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Set for Historic Moon Landing on March 2, 2025
  6. Frontier Supercomputer Simulates Universe with Unmatched Complexity
  7. Thudarum OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch it After Theatrical Release
  8. Dupahiya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane Starrer Online
  9. American Murder: Gabby Petito Now Streaming on Netflix
  10. Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 11 Arrives on Netflix with New Adventures
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »